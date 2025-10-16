Trump’s Empire Rakes in Over $1B in Colossal Crypto Cash Grab

President Donald Trump and his family have reaped more than $1 billion in crypto cash over the past year, thanks to an industry boom fueled by the administration’s own crypto-friendly policies.

And that’s just the realized profits.

On paper, Trump’s cryptocurrency ventures have boosted his net worth by billions of dollars, according to the Financial Times, which attempted to untangle the family’s vast web of opaque and largely unregulated ventures.

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump have helmed the family's crypto empire and other businesses since their father returned to office. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The Trump holdings include digital trading cards featuring images of Trump wearing a superhero cape, memecoins whose value is based purely on speculation, stablecoins pegged to the U.S. dollar, tokens, and a decentralized finance platform called World Liberty Financial that was co-founded by Trump’s sons Eric and Don Jr.

The ventures all promote their close ties to Trump—who campaigned on a promise to become the “first crypto president”—and his family.

The FT calculated that the WLFI token had raked in $550 million, while the $TRUMP meme coin brought in $362 million, the $MELANIA coin earned $65 million, and USD1 brought in $42 million.

Asked whether the calculations were accurate, Eric Trump told the FT the real figure was “probably more.”

The investors include foreign billionaires, funds tied to nation-states, and at least one person who was formerly investigated by U.S. authorities.

In the meantime, Trump has mandated the creation of a national bitcoin reserve and installed crypto-friendly leaders at key regulatory agencies—including the Securities and Exchange Commission—who have dropped the government’s investigations into large crypto companies.

White House spokesperson Kush Desai said that Trump had already built his business empire before entering politics. gettrumpwatches.com

He also instructed the Department of Justice to spend less time investigating crypto companies, signed an order allowing Americans to invest a portion of their retirement savings in crypto, and rolled back restrictions on mainstream banks’ involvement with the sector.

Several of the companies that were previously under investigation—Coinbase, Ripple Labs, and Consensys—donated to Trump’s presidential inauguration.

The president has also raked in millions of dollars’ worth of donations to his PAC with crypto industry fundraisers.

White House spokesperson Kush Desai told the FT that Trump had already built his business empire before entering politics.

“His sole motivation to leave behind his life of luxury to run for office was to save our country and people,” he said.

The Daily Beast has also reached out for comment.

Experts, however, told the newspaper that Trump’s conflicts of interest were unprecedented in modern history, especially since his policies have directly fueled the market’s resurgence.

Eric and Don Jr. celebrated World Liberty Financial’s trading launch of its WLFI token as the president slashed back on crypto-regulation with a view to boosting the industry’s role in the U.S. economy. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Trump Media & Technology Group, the company that owns the president’s Truth Social platform, lost $401 million last year before pivoting to crypto this year.

The company—which the president has a 53-percent stake in—has since raised billions of dollars to buy tokens and has generated more than $3 billion in cash.

The president’s business interests are held in a revocable trust managed by Don Jr.

Most presidents since the 1970s have put their assets in a blind trust—which prevents the benefactor from knowing how the investments are being managed—or in Treasury bonds, but Trump’s revocable trust doesn’t carry the same protections, The Washington Post reported in August.

As the sole beneficiary, Trump could tap into the trust the moment he leaves office, according to the FT.

Trump voters, however, are largely in the dark about the president’s crypto dealings. A poll commissioned by the newspaper found that more than 40 percent said they had not heard of Trump’s memecoin or the family crypto platform.

More than half believed the president had made less than $100 million since returning to office, while almost a third thought he had not benefited from the presidency at all.

This, despite Eric and Don Jr. having flown around the world publicly promoting the family’s ventures. In May, Don Jr. told the audience of a bitcoin conference in Las Vegas that the people making crypto laws were now “invested in [crypto] themselves.”

“That’s going to bode very well for the community,” he said.