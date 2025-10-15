A MAGA crypto influencer who spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on Trump meme coins to attend a private dinner with the president has spoken out against the 79-year-old.

“I look at Trump differently than I did before attending,” Nick Pinto told the Daily Beast in a statement on Tuesday.

Pinto, 25, attended a dinner at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia on May 22; a ticket that cost him $370,00 at the time of the dinner, according to Australian news program, Four Corners, which interviewed Pinto on the disappointing dinner for an episode titled, “Chasing Trump’s Billions,” this week.

In a TikTok video Pinto filmed during the event, he said Trump left the dinner without even eating. He told Four Corners he now realizes “the entire dinner was about making money.”

Crypto investor Nick Pinto attends President Donald Trump’s gala dinner for $TRUMP meme coin. Nick Pinto

In January, 200 million $TRUMP meme coins were released to the public. The top 220 purchasers of the coin were given access to the “black-tie optional” dinner. At least $148 million was spent by supporters in tickets for the evening, according to Reuters.

The event was advertised as “Have dinner with Donald Trump”, adding it was “the most exclusive invitation in the world” with the “Crypto President!” Protesters outside the dinner held signs saying “America is not for sale” and “stop Trump’s crypto corruption.”

Pinto, who works as a marketing director at his brother’s law firm, was No.72 on the list of $TRUMP coin leader board after his $370k outlay. The Top 25 on the “leader board” of coin purchasers got a tour of the White House and an “ultra private VIP reception” with Trump.

Pinto says he was hoping to get a picture with Trump at the dinner or record a TikTok video with him. Pinto has 407k followers on the platform, where his videos have had over 6 million likes. He boasts 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

President Trump speaks to $TRUMP meme coin dinner guests. Nick Pinto

“I was hoping to maybe do a trend or some short video with him, maybe 15 seconds,” Pinto told Four Corners. “It’s not going to take much of his time.”

A suited-up Pinto complained on TikTok during the dinner, saying, “Trump came, gave a speech for, I think, exactly 23 minutes, and then he left. His helicopter was right back there, left pretty quickly, didn’t stay for the dinner. Maybe he’ll come back.”

He said on Four Corners he soon realized there was “no hope” of Trump returning.

“He came, didn’t eat, didn’t drink water. I don’t think he even used the bathroom,” Pinto said. “He just left immediately on his helicopter. I would say the entire dinner was about making money.”

In another TikTok video after the dinner, Pinto filmed inside a Lamborghini, where he said “pretty much all he got” from the dinner was a black cap with $TRUMP and “FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT” printed on it. “They gave it away to everyone, they had 220 bags.” The video has now had 1.2 million views.

$TRUMP meme coin dinner signage. Nick Pinto

Another video shows him displaying the cap, along with a poster and a lanyard he received at the event.

When Four Corners asked if he felt ripped off, Pinto admitted “I would say in a way, I do feel like I maybe kind of got scammed because it was definitely false advertising. They did advertise it as having dinner with Trump. And Trump did not eat anything at all, at least just drink a Diet Coke with us or something like that [then] we definitely would not have felt like we were scammed by him.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Speaking to the Daily Beast on Tuesday, Pinto said he remains disillusioned with the president after the dinner experience.

“I look at Trump differently than I did before attending. I have not been able to get the TikTok I wanted to get with the president and I don’t even want to make a video with him even if he let me.”

Nick Pinto shows a gift from the $TRUMP meme coin gala dinner. Nick Pinto

However, Pinto admitted he has held onto almost all of his $TRUMP coins.

“I am hoping they announce another dinner or something similar that will spike the price again and I can sell it for more than what I bought it for,” he said.

“If they don’t, I’ll keep holding as I don’t need the funds at the moment.”

Pinto told the Daily Beast his $TRUMP coins were at one point worth $480,000.

The $TRUMP coin is currently trading at $6.26, down over 3 percent from yesterday.

Pinto revealed he has previously voted for Trump, but has now changed his mind.

“I wouldn’t vote for Donald again, I may consider voting for his children however as I’ve met Eric and Donald Jr. and both were humble enough to talk to me,” he told the Daily Beast. “Eric even let me take photo with him on two different occasions.”

Pinto was part of a report by Australian news program Four Corners on Monday, hosted by John Lyons, the journalist who Trump berated at the White House after he questioned how richer he was now than his first presidency after his various business deals.

Lyons, who works for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, had been investigating how much wealth Trump has accumulated since becoming president.

The $TRUMP meme coin. NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Last month he clashed with Trump after Lyons asked him whether a president in office “should be engaged in so much business activity.”

“Well, I’m really not. My kids are running the business. I’m here,” Trump said, before asking where Lyons was from. “In my opinion, you are hurting Australia very much right now, and they want to get along with me.”