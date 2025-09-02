Trump Family Rakes in $5B With New Crypto Cash Grab

Five. Billion. Dollars. That’s how much the Trump family just increased their wealth by, following the launch of public trading on their new cryptocurrency.

World Liberty Financial—which has Donald Trump’s three sons Barron, Eric, and Donald Jr. as its founders and lists the president as its Co-Founder Emeritus—opened its doors last month to buying and selling WLFI blockchain token, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The digital coin’s debut likely makes it the family’s biggest financial win since Trump assumed the presidency for the second time earlier this year.

President Trump owns more than a quarter of all WLFI tokens in existence. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

World Liberty maintains the coins are “locked” for Trump family members, meaning they cannot be sold. But open trading means the tokens now have real-world value as opposed to previously, when their worth was determined solely by private sales.

With Trump himself reportedly holding a quarter of all WLFI tokens issued to date, the coin appears to represent his family’s most high-value asset, exceeding even his real estate portfolio.

Trump—whose family also controls around 80 percent of his eponymous $TRUMP memecoin, estimated to be worth a further several billion dollars—endorsed the launch of World Liberty Financial last year, during a campaign in which he also pledged to “Make America Great Again, this time with crypto.”

The coin is reported to have increased the Trump family's wealth by more than $5bn since its launch last month. Chip Somodevilla

Since assuming office in January, the president appears to be making good on that promise, slashing back on Biden-era regulations critics say have stunted the U.S. crypto industry while touting digital currencies as balm for an economy increasingly racked by his America First tariff war on much of the rest of the planet.

WLFI’s $5 billion launch also comes not long after a lengthy investigation by The New Yorker calculated the Trump family would likely net themselves more than $3.4 billion before the end of his second term from various deals, transactions, and investments that would almost certainly have been beyond the former reality TV star’s reach had he not also become president.

The author of that report, David Kirkpatrick, told MSNBC that with “the speed at which [Trump] and the family” are profiting off of his political ascendance would suggest “they seem to turn down no opportunity.”