Donald Trump’s Massive Truth Social Texting Blunder Exposed

Donald Trump accidentally posted an incendiary private message to Attorney General Pam Bondi on his public Truth Social account, according to a report.

The president’s furious note, addressed to “Pam,” ultimately went out to his 10.8 million social media followers rather than directly to Bondi.

Trump followed the accidental “Pam” post with one praising her. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Trump posted on Truth Social on Sept. 20, “Pam: I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, ‘same old story as last time, all talk, no action. Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff, Leticia??? They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done.’”

The Journal cited U.S. officials who said Trump was “surprised to learn” the message to Bondi had gone public. The attorney general was so unhappy with the angry message being on social media that she contacted White House aides and the president.

Trump then followed the explosive post with one full of praise. “Pam Bondi is doing a GREAT job as Attorney General of the United States,” Trump posted on Truth Social, this time deliberately.

Five days after his Truth Social post to Bondi, Comey was indicted by a federal grand jury. Comey pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges of making a false statement and obstructing a congressional proceeding.

Donald Trump's private message to Pam Bondi he posted on Truth Social in September. Truth Social

After the indictment, Trump posted, “JUSTICE IN AMERICA! One of the worst human beings this Country has ever been exposed to is James Comey, the former Corrupt Head of the FBI.”

Bondi was asked about Trump’s “private” social media post during a fiery Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, asked Bondi if she believed Trump’s post was “a directive to the Justice Department.”

“Trump is the most transparent president in American history,” Bondi said, “And I don’t think he said anything that he hasn’t said for years.”

Trump, with the newly sworn-in U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump suffered another Truth Social mishap on Wednesday.

During a White House roundtable with conservative influencers, Secretary of State Marco Rubio interrupted Trump and handed him a note.

The note, spotted by AP’s Chief Photographer in Washington, Evan Vucci, reads, “We need you to approve a Truth Social post soon so you can announce deal first.”

After receiving his instructions from Rubio, Trump told the assembled media, “OK, I was just given a note by the secretary of state saying, ‘we’re very close to a deal in the Middle East’ and they’re gonna need me pretty quickly.”