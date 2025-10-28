‘South Park’ to Savage Trump’s WH Teardown in Special Halloween Episode

South Park will return Friday for a special Halloween-themed episode.

A teaser image for the Comedy Central show, which was off last week, reveals Trump and Satan inspecting the demolition of the White House’s East Wing.

South Park will address Trump's destruction of the White House's East Wing. South Park/Comedy Central

In another, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Attorney General Pam Bondi huddle with other Trump administration officials to figure out how to deal with a disruptive spirit.

Kristi Noem and other Trump administration officials huddle. South Park/Comedy Central

Future South Park episodes will air Nov. 12, Nov. 26 and Dec. 10.