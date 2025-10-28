Melania Decorates What’s Left of White House for Halloween

First Lady and notorious Christmas-hater Melania Trump has taken a swing at a more macabre holiday by decorating the outside of what’s left of the White House for Halloween.

On Tuesday, the First Lady’s X account posted a photograph of the White House being prepped for Halloween celebrations.

The fish-eye lense used for the picture distorts the pumpkins at the bottom of the image. @FirstLadyOffice / X

Though previous iterations of Melania’s infamous Christmas decorations have recalled the spirit of Halloween, her Halloween 2025 White House more closely resembles a Spirit Halloween.

The low-angle shot shows the staircases lined with pumpkins as autumn leaf streamers hang from the White House’s south portico. An outrageously serifed sign reads “Halloween 2025.”

The spooky makeover marks Melania’s first crack at decorating the White House during the second Trump administration. During her first stay, she decked the People’s House out in grim decorations for Christmas, turning the fluffy White House tradition into a political dunk contest.

Melania's 2017 decorations were widely criticized for their grim atmosphere. X / StephanieGrisham45

It didn’t help matters when, in 2020, expletive-filled leaked tapes revealed that in 2018, Melania had expressed frustration over her holiday decorating duties.

“I’m working like—my a-- off—on Christmas stuff, you know? Who gives a f--- about Christmas stuff and decorations?“, she said to former close friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.

Melania's shot of the White House leaves out the mangled rubble of the East Wing. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The shot of the First Lady’s Halloween decor leaves out the arguably more terrifying imagery of the East Wing turned to rubble after the historic building was torn down last week to make room for Trump’s $300 million ballroom.

Historians and former White House residents have lamented Trump’s tacky construction plans, which are vastly unpopular with the American people.

The White House demolition has also been the subject of several political battles through the latter half of October. While Trump demonstrates apparent impunity to demolish the People’s House as he pleases, he has been criticized for treating the ballroom as his “main priority” while American citizens are losing money, food, and healthcare as a result of the ongoing government shutdown, which is now in its 27th day.

"The ballroom is really the president's main priority."



Not your health care.

Not rising prices.

Not the dragging economy.

Not ending the shutdown.



Trump's "main priority" is wrecking the White House so he can build a fancy new ballroom. https://t.co/8Biwx0FGGQ — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) October 23, 2025

Perhaps the completion of the ballroom will inspire Melania in future years.

Design plans indicate that the ballroom erected where the First Lady’s office once stood will resemble the supposedly haunted Winchester House, which is famous for its stairs to nowhere and misaligned windows, and was constructed by the mad widow of the Winchester gun fortune.

Designs for Trump's ballroom resemble the senseless construction of the infamous Winchester House. Photo Illustration by Eric Faison/The Daily Beast/Getty Images