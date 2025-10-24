Don Jr. Tries to Dunk on Chelsea Clinton Over East Wing Teardown

Donald Trump Jr. didn’t have the bullets necessary to fire back at Chelsea Clinton’s criticism of President Donald Trump’s East Wing teardown, but gave it a shot anyway Friday morning.

Chelsea Clinton wrote “President Trump [is] again taking a wrecking ball to our heritage, while targeting our democracy, and the rule-of-law” in an X post linking to her USA Today op-ed recalling her time in the White House and criticizing its destruction.

In response, Don Jr. stood up for his father by firing back at Chelsea, claiming the Clintons tried to take silverware from the White House.

“Lol, your parents tried stealing furniture and silverware from the White House… and let’s not talk about the intern. Sit this one out,” he posted on X.

Donald Jr. tried to equate taking White House silverware with literally destroying the White House. X / Donald Trump Jr.

Don Jr. appears to be referring to a 2001 micro-scandal in which the Clintons took some items gifted to the White House during their administration. They defended their decision by saying they believed the gifts were to the Clinton family and not the White House. Nevertheless, they returned $114,000 worth of items they took by May 2001, three months after they left office.

Don Jr. also referred to the Monica Lewinsky scandal, which has no bearing on the construction of the White House, nor the items in it.

Don Jr. has been on a bit of a spree attacking former female occupants of the White House. Late Thursday night, he posted a meme saying Michelle Obama had a “urinal” installed on the White House.

Of note, while the Clintons returned furniture they were said to have taken from the White House improperly, Donald Trump was indicted by the FBI in 2022 for allegedly taking classified state documents to his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

Chelsea Clinton did not respond to Junior’s jibe on social media. The Daily Beast has reached out to her for comment.

Chelsea Clinton's op-ed recalled her time as a resident of The White House. Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

In her op-ed, Clinton bemoaned that Trump’s renovation was being done without “a historic preservation review and seemingly without the involvement of any historians.” She pointed to how the East Wing teardown is in line with Trump’s “disregard for history,” which she says “is a defining trait of President Trump’s second administration.”

Clinton compared the teardown to various instances where Trump erased American history, such as when his administration ordered the Smithsonian Institution and the National Park Service to censor exhibits mentioning slavery and accidentally scrubbed all mentions of the WWII plane Enola Gay from federal websites because of an automated effort to delete any mention of LGBTQ+ words like “gay.”