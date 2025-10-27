Trump’s Tacky Ballroom Plan ‘Looks Like Legendary Haunted House’

Mysterious flaws in the design of Donald Trump’s glitzy new White House ballroom have sparked comparisons with perhaps one of the most famous “haunted” houses in U.S. history.

The Daily Beast published a report on Sunday on how plans for the president’s new 90,000 square foot addition to the East Wing appeared to have been marred by key structural flaws—including two windows opening out onto one another, and a staircase leading up from the South Lawn directly into a brick wall.

The stair to nowhere architectural quirk bears a marked similarity to stairwells at the Winchester Mystery House, a sprawling Victorian-era Gothic mansion in southern California.

Trump has torn down the East Wing of the White House to make way for a glitzy new ballroom he plans to name after himself. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Built continuously from 1886 to 1922 by Sarah Winchester, the widow of the heir to the Winchester Rifle fortune, the house contains hundreds of rooms, staircases leading nowhere, doors opening into walls, and secret passages.

Models of the new space, unveiled last week, show a staircase leading to nowhere and at least two windows opening out onto one another. Photo Illustration by Eric Faison/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Local legend says Winchester was guided in her designs for the building by a psychic who told her she’d been cursed by the spirits of those killed by her late husband’s guns, and that only constant construction would appease them.

The design quirks bear hallmarks to the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, California. WireImage

The comparison wasn’t lost on Beast readers. “When I read about the stairs to nowhere it reminded me of the famous Winchester House in San Jose,” one person wrote in an email.

The Winchester Mystery House features staircases leading into walls and ceilings, said to have been built to mislead the ghosts of those killed by Winchester's guns. Facebook

“If the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose can be built with all its convoluted passageways and doors opening to nowhere, surely Trump’s East Wing can be restored at some point,” another added in the comments section under the Beast’s previous story.

Trump’s construction of the new East Wing ballroom comes as his administration faces fierce political and public backlash over its handling of recent developments in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case.

Social media users joke the East Wing design flaws have been included to placate the late sex trafficker's ghost. Alex Wong/Alex Wong/Getty Images

With Halloween approaching at the end of the week, some X users found another haunted house link.

“It will ALWAYS be the Epstein Ballroom,” one person wrote. “Epstein’s ghost will haunt Trump until his death.”

“Of course Trump is building a money-laundering ballroom version of the Winchester House,” another added. “He has to keep building to keep the spirits of justice away.”