South Park is out for blood with FCC chairman Brendan Carr.

A week after Carr apparently threatened to revoke ABC’s broadcasting license if they didn’t pull Jimmy Kimmel Live!, causing Kimmel’s show to be pulled for three days, South Park spent its whole episode torturing the Trump-appointed official.

After a three-week break, the episode continues the season’s storyline of Donald Trump and literal Satan expecting a baby. Carr becomes an unfortunate victim of Trump’s mischievous attempts to terminate the pregnancy and falls down a flight of slippery stairs.

South Park, Carr injured on the floor as Trump watches. Comedy Central

In Trump’s second attempt to trick Satan, he cooks up a soup secretly dosed with Plan B pills.

Unfortunately for Trump, it’s Carr who drinks the spiked soup, not Satan. Carr doesn’t just soil himself; his body’s reaction is so severe that it sends him flying out of the White House like a malfunctioning rocket ship.

South Park, Satan and Trump watching an injured Carr walk into a trap. Comedy Central

In Trump’s third attempt, he tries to trick Satan into stepping into a trap that will drop a pile of cat feces on him, with the feces containing a pregnancy-harming parasite called Toxoplasmosis.

Once again, it’s Carr who falls into the trap instead. He’s later shown in a hospital stretcher, so injured he’s unable to move.

Carr’s broken arm is held up in a sling, one that leaves his hand in a pose that looks awfully reminiscent of a Nazi salute.

South Park, Brendan Carr in a hospital bed, his arm propped up in a Nazi salute. Comedy Central

South Park spells out why it’s tormenting Carr in his final scene, where baby-faced JD Vance enters Carr’s hospital room and is told by the doctor that Carr might “lose his freedom of speech,” if the parasite infects his brain.

It’s a line that the official South Park X account has already posted triumphantly online.

The Chairman of the FCC might lose his freedom of speech. pic.twitter.com/9aGiHHaWmp — South Park (@SouthPark) September 25, 2025

South Park’s Vance tells Carr, “If you continue to interfere, I will make things very difficult for you.”

Repeating the words Carr publicly said to ABC before they pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live! off air, Vance says ominously, “We can do this the easy way or the hard way.”

South Park, JD Vance staring down Brendan Carr in his hospital bed. Comedy Central

On the elementary school side of the episode, South Park focused on skewering betting apps like Polymarket and Kalshi, referencing them by name.

One of the biggest bets on the app surrounded whether or not Kyle’s Jewish mom, Sheila, will “strike Gaza and destroy a Palestinian hospital.”

Kyle tries to get the bet about his mom taken down and ends up on a phone call with Donald Trump Jr., who is an adviser for Polymarket. South Park portrayed Don Jr. as perpetually smiling, to the point where it seems to restrict his speech.

The episode’s final scene features Sheila flying to Israel to give Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a piece of her mind.

South Park, Sheila telling off PM Netanyahu in the final scene. Comedy Central

“Just who do you think you are?” Sheila tells Netanyahu. “Killing thousands and flattening neighborhoods, then wrapping yourself in Judaism like it’s some shield for criticism.”

“You’re making life for Jews miserable, and life for American Jews impossible,” she says. “Oh, don’t you roll your eyes at me, mister!”

The latest South Park episode was originally supposed to air last Wednesday but was delayed a week. The showrunners explained that they simply ran out of time and missed the episode’s production deadline.