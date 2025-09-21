‘South Park’ Creators Explain Recent Episode Delay
PROCRASTINATION NATION
South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone caused a stir earlier this week when they announced that the show’s first episode to air since the shooting death of Charlie Kirk would be delayed, with many fans wondering if the episode had been pulled by Comedy Central. Announcing the delay on X, Parker and Stone said, “Apparently when you do everything at the last minute, sometimes you don’t get things done.” Speaking to The Denver Post, Stone confirmed that this one really was on them, telling the newspaper, “No one pulled the episode, no one censored us, and you know we’d say so if true.” Echoing the explanation posted on social media, he added, “We just didn’t get it done. When you always cut it close, sometimes you mess up. That’s the price of being a procrastinator.” South Park, which is currently airing its 27th season, made fun of Kirk in an episode that was aired last month, with Eric Cartman playing a version of the 31-year-old conservative influencer, leading fans to worry the show had been censored in the wake of Kirk’s killing. The next new episode will now air on September 24.