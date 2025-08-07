‘South Park’ Humiliates JD Vance as Donald Trump’s Pathetic Manbaby

South Park continued its rampage on the Trump administration in the highly anticipated second episode of its new season, targeting numerous conservative figures including Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and Vice President JD Vance.

Two weeks after introducing President Trump as a Saddam Hussein-esque figure having a love affair with literal Satan, season 27’s second episode introduced Vance as Trump’s baby-faced servant, dressed and voiced much like the character of “Tattoo" from the 1977 TV show Fantasy Island.

Tiny Vance is repeatedly insulted by his boss Trump, who towers over him.

At one point, Trump kicks Vance off-screen as easily as he’d kick a football. Vance returns moments later, serving Trump loyally as if nothing happened.

In the episode’s harshest joke at Vance’s expense, Vance walks into Trump and Satan’s bedroom and dutifully asks, “Would you like me to apply the baby oil to Satan’s a-----e, boss?”

The rest of the episode, titled “Got a Nut,” skewers Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. Referencing the 53-year-old’s 2024 admission that she killed her own dog, she shoots several dogs throughout.

Noem is also portrayed with heavy Botox constantly sliding off her face.

At the end of the episode, Noem is lashing Trump for trying to replace her as her face appears to melt: “Think I can’t handle myself because I’m a lady with good looks that drives men wild?”

Noem’s face starts crawling around the Mar-a-Lago floors with an apparent mind of its own.

Cartman as a version of Turning Points USA founder Charlie Kirk on Season 27, Episode 2 of “South Park.” Comedy Central

“Got a Nut” also portrays Cartman as Turning Points USA founder Charlie Kirk. Cartman’s repeatedly caught by his mom “master-debating” in his bedroom, in a parody of Kirk’s countless debate videos with college students.

“I have my arguments down rock solid,“ Cartman tells his mother. ”These young college girls are totally unprepared, so I can just destroy them and also edit out all the ones that actually argue back well. It just feels so good.”

The real-life Charlie Kirk seemed pleased with the portrayal, posting a clip on X from the episode and, 19 minutes later, posting, “Not bad, Cartman” in response to one of Cartman’s debate scenes.

The new episode airs a day after Homeland Security posted a screenshot of a South Park promo on X as a recruitment method.

The official South Park X account responded to the post, “Wait, so we ARE relevant? #eatabagofd---s.”