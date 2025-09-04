‘South Park’s’ Donald Trump Busted Cheating on Melania by Fox News

South Park took its Trump material to a disturbing new level on Wednesday.

After a two-week break, the show returned and set its sights on the rumored marital strains between Trump and his wife, Melania. In its latest episode, “Wok is Dead,” South Park revealed that not only is Trump cheating on Melania with literal Satan, but the affair was revealed to the world by none other than Fox News.

The episode showed multiple Fox News pundits excitedly speculating that President Trump might be “f---ing Satan.”

South Park, Fox News host Trace Gallagher talking about Trump's relationship with Satan. Comedy Central

“Your wife, Melania, has been staying in New York and away from the White House,“ said Peter Doocy in a press conference with Trump. ”Well, what Fox News really wants to know is: are you f---ing Satan?”

The question was asked about a dozen more times throughout the episode.

South Park, the Fox & Friends hosts finding out that Trump's lover Satan is pregnant. Comedy Central

South Park‘s Trump has indeed been secretly sleeping with Satan since the season 27 premiere. However, the episode made clear that the Fox News hosts were fully supportive of Trump’s actions.

Even in the episode’s final act, where Satan announced that he was pregnant with Trump’s baby, Fox News hosts celebrated the news. Sean Hannity fist-pumped, and the Fox & Friends team were moved to happy tears.

South Park, the Fox News crew celebrating the revelation that Satan is pregnant with Trump's child. Comedy Central

“This is a great day for Fox News!“ declared one anchor who resembled Trace Gallagher. He added, ”For all the doubters who thought Donald Trump wasn’t f---ing Satan, in your face!”

Fox News cut to musician Kid Rock, a prominent Trump supporter, for his reaction to the reveal.

“I just honestly didn’t think the president was f---ing Satan, but now, knowing that he has been this whole time, I’m just so happy,” Kid Rock said.

South Park, a Fox News anchor interviewing an emotional Kid Rock. Comedy Central

The phrase “f---ing Satan” was uttered so often throughout “Wok is Dead” that it began to sound like the characters were accusing Trump of being Satan himself.

The double meaning became explicit in the episode’s final act, when Trump appeared at the climax of a labubu-inspired satanic ritual.

“Wait,” one of the disappointed girls asked when she saw Trump standing in the middle of the demonic pentagram. “That thing is f---ing Satan?”

“Wok is Dead” is the fourth episode of a season that’s been filled with mockery of the Trump administration, at a level never seen from South Park throughout Trump’s first term.