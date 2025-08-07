JD Vance Addresses ‘South Park’ Humiliation as Trump’s Manbaby Minion

Vice President JD Vance attempted to make light of South Park shrinking him to a pint-size “manbaby” who oils Satan’s backside for President Donald Trump.

Hours after the episode first streamed, Vance quote-tweeted a post by the hit show that featured a screenshot of a cartoon version of the vice president as a tiny little man next to his boss, titled “Welcome to Mar-A-Lago!”

With five brisk words, the 39-year-old wrote: “Well, I’ve finally made it.”

Well, I’ve finally made it https://t.co/Mu7VrSVTSb — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 7, 2025

So far, series 27 of the hit Comedy Central cartoon has really gone for the Trump administration—with episode 2, titled “Got a Nut,” showing no sign that will slow down.

Two weeks after casting Trump as a Saddam Hussein–style strongman locked in a love affair with Satan, it turned his Mar-a-Lago resort into a deranged holiday destination populated by Cabinet cronies.

Vance appears doll-sized, dressed like Tattoo from the 1970s TV series Fantasy Island, and endures slapstick abuse, at one point being punted off-screen by Trump, only for the loyal sidekick to scamper back unfazed.

Moments later, the VP barges into Trump and Satan’s boudoir and chirps, “Would you like me to apply the baby oil to Satan’s a-----e, boss?”

Vance gets his Johnson & Johnson ready close to Trump's, um, Johnson. TheDailyBeast/X

The sketch is an obvious send-up to the public persona of Vance—who in the run up to the 2016 election compared Trump to Hitler, before falling in behind him when it was advantageous to his career—as the president’s dutiful lapdog.

In the episode, man-baby JD Vance gets a ride in a golf buggy from his boss, Donald trump. TheDailyBeast/X

Vance is, however, not the only member of the Trump circle to get blazed during the episode of the popular cartoon show, which is often political.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is featured blasting yapping puppies—a not-so-subtle nod to her 2024 confession that she shot her own dog—while melting Botox oozes down her face and eventually crawls the halls of Mar-a-Lago.

Cartman also shows up as a parody of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, boasting about “master-debating” college freshmen until his mother literally drags him off-screen.

Vance’s reaction, however read, goes against an earlier White House comment on the season’s debut, in which aides had written off the “fourth-rate show” as irrelevant.

It comes just just 24 hours after the Department of Homeland Security tweeted a South Park promo screenshot as a recruiting hook—prompting the show’s own X account to fire back, “Wait, so we ARE relevant? #eatabagofd---s.”