‘South Park’ Shares Even More Bonkers Bonus ICE Barbie Scene

South Park has continued its relentless takedown of Trump’s ICE officers after posting footage from last week’s episode that wasn’t aired on TV.

South Park’s social media channels on Monday shared the 27-second clip with the caption, “Didn’t see this on TV? Here’s the Paramount+ version of the end credits scene.”

In the brutal scene–that aired last week over the end credits on streaming service Paramount+ but not on Comedy Central–South Park’s Kristi Noem iteration goes on a shooting rampage in a pet store. The cartoon version of the Secretary of Homeland Security fires off over 60 rounds, leading to puppy carnage.

The Daily Beast has contacted Comedy Central for clarification on why the end credits were not televised.

Didn’t see this on TV?



Here’s the Paramount+ version of the end credits scene. pic.twitter.com/QAvMgQfU9t — South Park (@SouthPark) August 11, 2025

The extra scene increases the canine bodycount in an episode where South Park repeatedly made nods to references of Noem’s own history.

In 2024, Noem, then the South Dakota governor, released a memoir which included a harrowing story of fatally shooting her 14-month-old wire-haired pointer, Cricket.

“I hated that dog,” Noem wrote in her book, calling Cricket “untrainable” and also “less than worthless... as a hunting dog.”

After Cricket killed chickens at a nearby farm, Noem said, “I realized I had to put her down.” Noem wrote about getting her gun and taking Cricket to a gravel pit doubling as a grave.

“It was not a pleasant job,” Noem wrote, “but it had to be done. And after it was over, I realized another unpleasant job needed to be done.”

Last week’s South Park episode, “Got a Nut,” drew 838,000 viewers on Comedy Central (who all missed the end credits scene), which was double the 430,000 viewers for the July 23 season premiere featuring President Donald Trump and his micropenis.

End credits scene of South Park "Got a Nut" episode, with Kristi Noem packing heat as she enters a pet store. South Park social media

Prior to last week’s episode, Homeland Security had shared a photo of the South Park ICE officers on their official X account as part of a recruitment attempt.

However, after being depicted with a glam squad giving her frequent makeovers before her face melted off and slid away, Noem was not so thrilled.

South Park's Kristi Noem having a meltdown. Comedy Central/screengrab

“It’s so lazy to constantly make fun of women for how they look,” Noem told radio host Glenn Beck last week.

“It’s always the liberals and the extremists who do that. If they wanted to criticize my job, go ahead and do that, but clearly they can’t, they just pick something petty like that.”

She did not comment on the depiction of canine mass murder, but later posted the South Park caricature of herself on her social media.

Last week, Border czar Tom Homan tried to link assaults on ICE agents with the South Park episode.

Kristi Noem’s portrayal on ‘South Park’ included her posing for photos three times. Paramount+

Talking on NewsNation, Homan said, “I think the South Park parody, I guess you’d call it, it’s in bad form, especially right now.”