South Park returned from a three-week hiatus to continue its season-long gag of President Trump’s “teeny tiny” penis.

Wednesday’s episode, “Twisted Christian,” which blasted MAGA’s heightened new brand of Christianity, lived up to the show’s reputation for shocking, unrestrained mockery. In one South Park scene, Trump picks up a pair of tweezers at his desk and uses them to masturbate.

Trump is soon interrupted by South Park‘s baby-faced JD Vance walking into the Oval Office.

“Ah, s--t!” Trump says, quickly pulling up his pants.

Vance had entered the room to give Trump advice on how he could abort Satan’s baby, of which Trump is the father; part of a season-long storyline about tiny Vance discreetly plotting to take the presidency for himself.

South Park‘s mockery of Trump’s body continued in a later scene where Trump walks into a Planned Parenthood clinic and talks to a doctor with his penis and anus fully exposed, zero censorship included.

Later in the episode, Vance offers to fetch the president his “c--rag” for further masturbation.

The c--rag is poor recurring character Towelie, who (as of “Towelie Goes to Washington”) is being held against his will in the Oval Office bathroom.

“Twisted Christian” also laid into tech billionaire Peter Thiel, mocking the Trump-friendly figure for his alleged fixation on the Antichrist.

South Park‘s Thiel believes that kids at South Park are being possessed by the Antichrist, with his main piece of evidence being the kids’ obsession with the viral “6-7″ memes.

Thiel is shown repeatedly violating the students’ privacy in his quest to uncover answers about the Antichrist, going as far as to watch video footage of the school’s girls’ bathroom.

Thiel’s storyline tied into a subplot with literal Jesus being fed up and telling off Trump supporters for the way they practice Christianity.

“You and a lot of other people seem to have a very warped sense of what Christianity is,” Jesus says, referring both to Thiel and PC Principal, the current head of South Park Elementary.

Thiel responded to negative coverage from news company Gawker Media by suing its founder into bankruptcy in 2016.

The theme of religion is a prominent feature of the episode. At one point, Jesus complains about MAGA-style Christianity, “I just don’t feel good about treating people this way. I think the most important thing still has to be loving and respecting each other.”

PC Principal (who supports Trump as of the season 27 premiere) responds to Jesus’ call for empathy by accusing him of being a “f--.”

Season 27 of South Park has made headlines for its surprisingly combative tone towards the Trump administration, ruthlessly mocking MAGA figures like Kristi Noem and JD Vance.