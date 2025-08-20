‘South Park’ Sets Donald Trump’s D.C. Crackdown as Next Target

The Trump administration’s D.C. crackdown is set to be among South Park’s next targets after a preview of its upcoming episode was dropped on Tuesday.

The official South Park X account posted a brief preview of the episode that featured a wide-eyed recurring character, “Towelie.”

Towelie, who first appeared on season five of the show and is known for his penchant for smoking marijuana, is seen getting off a bus right outside the White House in the episode, titled “Sickofancy.” The episode airs on Comedy Central on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.

Comedy Central

Much like the real world, the Washington, D.C. that Towelie’s stepping into is filled with federal troops who were deployed by President Trump.

Trump sent troops into D.C. in early August allegedly to clean up the rampant crime, although crime statistics have already shown a clear decline in the city throughout the past few years.

“This seems like the perfect place for a towel!” Towelie declares in the teaser as he walks towards the White House.

South Park, Towelie arriving in Washington D.C. by bus Comedy Central

“Sickofancy” will mark the third South Park episode in a row that has focused on the Trump administration.

The season 27 premiere, “Sermon on the ‘Mount,” sparked mass acclaim and controversy with its brutal depiction of Donald Trump. Not only did they portray him as Satan’s lover, but they showed a live-action Trump stripping down and revealing his bizarre googly-eyed micropenis.

The season’s second episode set its sights on DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, not just skewering her deportation policies and appearance but portraying her as a sadistic serial dog murderer.

South Park, Kristi Noem in an ICE recruitment video Comedy Central

Figures within the Trump administration have responded harshly to the new season. After the premiere, White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers referred to South Park as a “fourth-rate show” that “hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years.”

Kristi Noem responded to her South Park portrayal first by calling it “lazy” and “petty.” She then attempted to play along with the joke by posting on X a picture of her from the episode.