‘South Park’ Reveals Trump’s Micropenis Is Not an AI Trick

South Park’s depiction of a certain part of President Donald Trump’s anatomy in last week’s shocking season 27 premiere was not artificially generated.

In the tail end of the episode, a mock-PSA shows Trump moving through the desert before taking his clothes off and lying down. Exhausted, his two-eyed micropenis becomes erect yet remains small, while a voiceover announces, “Trump: His penis is teeny-tiny, but his love for us is large.”

A “little” behind-the-scenes view on the show’s X account Tuesday revealed how the episode’s conclusion was shot: with co-creator Trey Parker’s index finger taking on the role of the presidential appendage.

A little behind the scenes. pic.twitter.com/M25RjoRooE — South Park (@SouthPark) July 29, 2025

Comedy Central and parent company Paramount deliberated over the episode, Parker and Stone explained last Thursday at San Diego Comic-Con.

Parker said the network wanted to blur Trump’s penis—a decision he and Stone deemed unacceptable. So they put eyes on it to make it a character.

Discussions over Trump’s portrayal in the long-running animated series came at a tenuous time, with the acquisition of Paramount by Skydance Media pending FCC approval. That ultimately was approved by the FCC the day after the episode aired. Also relevant was Paramount’s $16 million settlement with Trump, who had sued them for $10 billion.

In the 22-minute premiere, which also shows Trump cozying up to Satan under the covers, the president sues the town of South Park for $5 billion for criticizing him. The town settles, with one condition being that it make “pro-Trump messaging.”

It was in that ad where Trump appears nude, with the help of Parker’s digit.

For anyone keen on seeing the show’s next episode, they’ll have to wait until Aug. 6. The White House doesn’t seem to be among them.

“The Left’s hypocrisy truly has no end,” spokesperson Taylor Rogers told the Daily Beast after the July 23 premiere.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone have described the deliberations at Comedy Central on portraying Donald Trump’s penis. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

“For years they have come after South Park for what they labeled as ‘offensive’ content, but suddenly they are praising the show,“ he added. ”Just like the creators of South Park, the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows. This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention.”