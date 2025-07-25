‘South Park’ Creators Spill on Trump Penis Fight With Network

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have described the turmoil within their own network surrounding approval of portraying Donald Trump’s penis.

The season 27 premiere’s final scene featured a sarcastic pro-Trump PSA, which used AI to depict a naked Trump collapsing with exhaustion in the desert. As he laid there, his googly-eyed micropenis is seen becoming erect. The ad closes with: “I’m Donald Trump and I approve this message.”

“We’re terribly sorry,” Parker told a crowd at a San Diego Comic Con panel Thursday.

Describing the network’s notes about the episode, Parker explained, “It’s always like, ‘so we love the episode,’ but that’s what happened. They’re like, ‘OK, but we’re gonna blur the penis.’”

Stone and Parker felt strongly that Trump’s “teeny-tiny” manhood needed to be shown.

“I’m like, ‘No, you’re not gonna blur the penis,’” Parker said.

Stone added, “We put eyes on the penis.”

“If we put eyes on the penis, we won’t blur it,” explained Parker. “And then that was a whole conversation for about four f---ing days. It’s a character.”

Parker added that the team had only finished the episode days before it aired Wednesday night. “Just three days ago, we were going, ‘I don’t know if people are going to like this,’” he said.

Parker and Stone’s criticism of the network’s note comes at a time of uncertainty for Comedy Central, whose parent company Paramount Global has had its $8 billion merger with Skydance Media approved on Thursday.

Complications from the merger led to the South Park season 27 premiere being delayed two weeks.

Responding to the delay, Stone and Parker reportedly declared, “This merger is a s---show and it’s f---ing up South Park."

Although the episode’s received largely positive reviews from critics and South Park fans, the Trump administration was unamused. White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers responded to the provocative scene in a statement to the Daily Beast on Thursday:

“Just like the creators of South Park, the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows," Rogers said.