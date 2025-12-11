‘South Park’ Nails Trump With Super Dark Jeffrey Epstein Gag

The past ten episodes of South Park have all been leading up to one big, twisted punchline.

The season 28 finale, “The C--- Out,” shows Satan going into labor with President Trump’s “butt baby.” Trump has been conspiring all season to abort the baby while Satan has insisted on keeping it.

In the end, Trump got his wish: Satan’s doctor reveals that his baby somehow took its own life in the womb.

South Park, Satan's doctor showing the baby's ultrasound Comedy Central

“We’ve looked at the ultrasound, and it appears that at some point when nobody was watching, the baby hung itself and took its own life,” the doctor explains to a disbelieving Trump and JD Vance.

“I’m afraid you can see it all in the video,” the doctor says. “The baby got a hold of some bed sheets... There’s a couple minutes missing from the ultrasound, but it’s definitely a suicide.”

South Park, Hegseth, Trump, Vance, and Peter Thiel Comedy Central

The joke was a reference to the mysterious 2019 suicide of notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Not only did Epstein hang himself in his cell, but the prison security footage of Epstein’s prison block was also missing a minute when the Justice Department released it in July 2025.

The South Park characters find the suicide of Satan’s baby improbable, but Trump declares it a “Christmas miracle” and throws a party to celebrate.

The episode depicts Fox News helping to sell the public on the story.

“Obvious confirmation of suicide,” a Fox News host appearing to resemble Sean Hannity says, not sounding too convinced.

After glossing over the missing minute, the host says, “You can see a little chair there. Just what babies do sometimes.”

South Park, Hannity explaining how Satan's baby hanged itself. Comedy Central

“The C--- Out” marks the end of an aggressively anti-Trump season 28, which was itself a continuation of an equally political season 27. The latest iteration premiered in July.

When asked in a New York Times interview why they shifted their approach to political commentary this year, the creators explained that they felt the second Trump administration left them with little choice.

“It’s like the government is just in your face everywhere you look,” said Trey Parker, soon adding, “It’s not that we got all political. It’s that politics became pop culture.”