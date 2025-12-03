New Videos Expose Creepy Secrets of Epstein’s Pedo Island

Creepy new images and videos have peeled back the curtain on Jeffrey Epstein’s pedophile island in the Caribbean.

Democratic lawmakers released 10 photos and four videos of the sex trafficker’s home on Little St. James Island, where he is accused of sexually abusing children.

Masks hang from the walls of a room inside Jeffrey Epstein’s estate in the U.S. Virgin Islands. House Oversight Committee

Among the photos released was a room with a dentist’s chair, eerily surrounded by male masks hanging from its walls. There is also a landline phone with first names written on its speed-dial buttons, including Darren, Rich, Mike, Patrick, and Larry.

A landline phone features first names inside Jeffrey Epstein’s estate in the U.S. Virgin Islands. House Oversight Committee

Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, which is behind the release, called the images “disturbing.”

The visuals provide the public with its first look at the oft-discussed estate central to conspiracies involving Epstein and his high-profile associates. Opulent grounds are shown, including a pool and a winding stone path overlooking the ocean.

On a beach, a “No Trespassing” sign leans against a rock.

A “No Trespassing” sign sits on the grounds of Jeffrey Epstein’s estate in the Caribbean. House Oversight Committee

Epstein’s infamous island is located just off the coast of St. Thomas, home to the U.S. Virgin Islands’ capital of Charlotte Amalie.

Little St. James Island is located off the coast of Charlotte Amalie, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo / Reuters

While its exterior resembles a luxury resort, the interior resembles a home. One image appears to show a study with a blackboard featuring the words “power,” “deception,” “plots,” and “political.” It is unclear when these photos were captured.

A blackboard inside Jeffrey Epstein’s estate in the Caribbean. House Oversight Committee

Other images show bedrooms and bathrooms that are plainly decorated. Next to one bed are a pair of binoculars and a simple desk.

Binoculars are sitting on a nightstand next to a bedroom in Jeffrey Epstein’s estate in the Caribbean. House Oversight Committee

In another room, a bed sits amid all-white walls and furniture. The only splash of color comes from a chevron-pattern rug beneath lounge chairs.

A chevron pattern rug sits in another bedroom in Jeffrey Epstein’s Caribbean estate. House Oversight Committee

Epstein owned two islands in the Caribbean. Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s most prominent victims, who took her own life this year, wrote in her memoir that Epstein trafficked her to one of the islands to be raped by another man when she was 18.

The House Oversight Committee requested a tranche of documents from U.S. Virgin Islands Attorney General Gordon Rhea to further investigate Epstein and his possible associates.

A study inside the Epstein estate in the Caribbean. House Oversight Committee

Amid relentless bipartisan pressure, President Donald Trump signed a bill late last month that set a Dec. 19 deadline for the Justice Department to release the so-called Epstein Files.

Storage containers sit inside a tile bathroom at Jeffrey Epstein’s Caribbean estate. House Oversight Committee

The files must be released in a searchable and downloadable format, but redactions are allowed for ongoing investigations, classified information, and to protect victims and conceal child sex abuse material.

Lounge chairs sit in a bathroom at Jeffrey Epstein’s Caribbean estate. House Oversight Committee