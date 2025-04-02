South Park is back for its 27th season, and if the new trailer is any indication, it’s about to crank the absurdity of our current moment up to an 11.

Among the chaos: Elon Musk’s ketamine use gets the South Park treatment, a war with Canada erupts, and France decides to reclaim the Statue of Liberty.

“Times have changed,” a voice declares at the start of the teaser, which then launches into a rapid-fire montage of the season in store.

Disgraced music mogul Diddy is, for some reason, jet-packing through space with the kids. Meanwhile Butters finds himself in an air traffic control tower panicking over a series of mid-air plane collisions.

“Oh crap, we’re all gonna get fired!” he screams as planes crash explode into each other in the background.

And Randy Marsh has apparently embraced horse tranquilizers. “Shelly have you been taking ketamine?” he asks his daughter. “Because I think it could really help you.”

Later, he informs his wife Sharon, “I’m just going to do some ketamine and f--- around with the government a little.”

Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone also satirize deteriorating relations between the U.S. and its allies, with Canadian forces rushing a scorched battlefield, while French boats tug at Lady Liberty.

Times have indeed changed since the last full season of South Park premiered than two years ago. Parker and Stone sat out the 2024 election, saying at the time, “We’ve tried to do South Park through four or five presidential elections, and it is such a hard thing—it’s such a mind scramble, and it seems like it takes outsized importance.”

Parker added, “I don’t know what more we could possibly say about Trump.”

Apparently they found plenty of material to work with this season, which will premiere July 9 on Comedy Central.