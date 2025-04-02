Trumpland

Rattled Trump Says Elon Musk Is on the Way Out

LIBERATION DAY!

The Tesla billionaire is returning to his businesses, according to the president.

David Gardner
David Gardner 

Chief National Correspondent

Trump says Musk is stepping down soon.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Donald Trump has told his Cabinet that Elon Musk will be stepping down from DOGE in the next few weeks, according to a new report.

The Tesla billionaire will be taking a backseat role as an adviser and moving back to take control of his ailing businesses, reports Politico.

The Daily Beast has confirmed that Musk has told friends he will be leaving his White House roles.

The news comes after the billionaire’s humiliating role in the disastrous state Supreme Court election in Wisconsin.

This story is developing and will be updated.

