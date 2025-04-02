Musk Suffers Humiliating Loss at Hands of Wisconsin Voters

Wisconsin voters handed Elon Musk a resounding defeat Tuesday, coming out in huge numbers to vote against his wishes and maintain the state’s 4-3 liberal Supreme Court majority.

Judge Susan Crawford was projected by CNN and NBC to win the state’s Supreme Court race Tuesday, despite the Tesla billionaire’s weeks of campaigning and the millions of dollars he and a number of affiliated groups spent to finance her opponent.

As of publication, the Dane County Circuit Court judge was leading her opponent, Donald Trump-endorsed Waukesha County Circuit Court judge Brad Schimel, by a whopping 11 percentage points, with just over 62 percent of the votes counted. For comparison, Trump won the state by roughly one percent in 2024.

The seminal race quickly became the most expensive state supreme court race in history, with billionaire donors like Musk and George Soros flooding both candidates with cash ahead of election day.

Musk has been particularly involved in the race, talking constantly about its importance during media appearances and attending a series of events in the state in the contest’s waning days. He was at a last minute tele-town hall appearance Monday night, where he claimed that the race would lead to a cascading series of events that would likely decide “whether Republicans or Democrats control the House of Representatives.”

“This would be catastrophic and it would destroy the agenda for reform. It would make it almost impossible for the reforms that are underway to take place. I’m really asking from the bottom of my heart here, please go out and vote,” Musk said. “There are times in life when you have to to annoy your friends and family, and everyone you know... and ask them to vote, because I have a feeling that this could decide the future of civilization.”

The billionaire also gave away $1 million to two voters Sunday to encourage voting, with several reports claiming that groups affiliated with the Tesla exec have spent around $20 million in total on the race.