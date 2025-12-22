‘South Park’ Writer Reveals Plans to Troll Trump’s Kennedy Center

Donald Trump’s administration will have to brainstorm some new website domain names for his newly renamed “Trump-Kennedy Center” because of one South Park writer.

Comedian Toby Morton, who bought the domains trumpkennedycenter.org and trumpkennedycenter.com in August, told the Daily Beast about his big plans for the site he is planning to launch.

“The website is going to show what Trump’s Kennedy Center will actually look like, not the polished version they seem to think they control. It’ll be far more accurate than their expectations,” Morton said via email. “Not so much an institution but more of an ego museum.“

Workers on Friday morning adjusted the name of the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts. Heather Diehl/Getty Images

Morton wrote in an Instagram post on Friday that he received an anonymous email from a “team of attorneys” based in Washington D.C., threatening legal action for his domain purchases.

He told the Daily Beast that he hasn’t been swayed.

“I’ve been warned that even though this is satire, I could get into legal trouble just for using the institution’s name, which is ridiculous,” he said. “Satire is protected speech. Pointing out what’s happening to a public cultural institution is kind of the job. It’s satire, but it’ll [be] grounded in facts.”

Trump replaced the Center’s board with MAGA loyalists in February. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Trump replaced the Kennedy Center’s board with MAGA loyalists as he began to make the historic venue over in his image in February. By the time he announced he would rename the Kennedy Center the Trump-Kennedy Center, Morton was already several steps ahead.

It’s not the first time that Morton, self-declared “Creator of Anti-Fascist Websites” per his Instagram bio and South Park writer during the show’s ninth season in 2005, has purchased a website domain to troll conservatives. He’s previously purchased domains targeting Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, and others. Before South Park, Morton served as a writer on the sketch comedy show MADtv.

In a 2023 interview with the Daily Beast, Morton explained why he purchased MomsForLiberties.com to parody the far-right “parental rights” group Moms for Liberty.

“My plan is to disrupt this hate group for as long as possible,” because they “have no interest in truly educating children and would rather actively prevent them from learning the true history of our country,” he told The Daily Beast at the time. “I told myself that I never want to lose the original idea of why I started these websites, which was to make myself laugh and to troll people who deserve to be trolled.”

One line on that parody website reads, “Those who are taught to say ‘sorry’ are weak,” while another adds, “NEVER apologize for your actions because your actions are probably warranted if you’re white.”

Morton's previous employer, South Park, has also taken to mocking Donald Trump this year. Comedy Central

Though it has been quite some time since Morton has written for South Park pen, the series has brazenly mocked the president and his administration since he took office in January.