There’s a plethora of dark-and-twisty content to look forward to this spring because, well, this is 2023—darkness and twistiness is the current state of being. That’s why we’re so grateful for these 18 series, specials, and movies coming to TV and streaming in the next three months.

From a “history of the world” that’s been four decades in the making to more Ted Lasso, more Bob Odenkirk, and more musical theater, there’s no shortage of laughs and joy coming down the pike. Presented in order of their premiere dates, here are some of the most exciting new TV projects coming this spring.

HISTORY OF THE WORLD: PART II

Mar. 6 on Hulu

A continuation of Mel Brooks’ 1981 screwball comedy film, History of the World: Part II takes a deeper dive into, well, the history of the world. The Hulu show, which will air over four nights with a total of eight episodes, stars a handful of big celebs: Seth Rogen, Johnny Knoxville, Taika Waititi, Emily Ratajkowski, and Tyler James Williams, to name a few. This sequel is 40 years in the making; hopefully, the series lives up to its predecessor.

TED LASSO (SEASON 3)

Mar. 15 on Apple TV+

There are rumors that Ted Lasso will end after the upcoming third season—say it ain’t so! The Apple TV+ series about peppy American soccer coach has skyrocketed in popularity since its premiere in 2020, taking home so, so many awards at the Emmys and Golden Globes for its previous two seasons. Now, nearly two years after Season 2 and some online discourse, the series will return for one (final?) chapter of sweet biscuits and Roy Kent’s handsome sailor mouth.

SWARM

Mar. 17 on Prime Video

The logline for Swarm doesn’t exactly suggest a comedy: Dre (Dominique Fishback) is “a young woman whose obsession with a pop star takes a dark turn.” But trust that with co-creator Donald Glover (Atlanta) on board, this show will be as funny as it is harrowing. Playwright Janine Nabors brings an especially biting edge to this satirical, surreal, shocking take on what happens when fandom goes too far.

LUCKY HANK

Mar. 19 on AMC

Bob Odenkirk is back on TV, one year after loosening Saul Goodman’s tie for the last time. For AMC’s Lucky Hank, he’ll trade in a life of skirting legal gray areas for another hellhole: a liberal arts college. This black comedy, based on Richard Russo’s novel Straight Man, stars Odenkirk as the English department chair at a small, rural college. Resources are low, and tensions are high. Hank is a self-described “difficult man,” and Odenkirk seems like the perfect fit for this irascible fiftysomething.

UP HERE

Mar. 24 on Hulu

It’s been a long time since we’ve had a good musical rom com. Up Here looks like a promising way to fill that gap, offering a La La Land-esque take on New York in 1999. The series follows Lindsay (Mae Whitman) and Miguel (Carlos Valdes), as they fall in love. If they want to pursue a relationship, they’re going to need to settle the voices in their head (which are acted out by real people in this show) to make things work.

THE BIG DOOR PRIZE

Mar. 29 on Apple TV+

In this new Apple TV+ series, a mysterious machine appears in a small town’s local grocery store. That device will purportedly reveal the true potential and destiny of all who approach it. It’s sort of like when you dump what you think is a ton of quarters into a Coinstar, only to find out you were holding onto $17’s worth of change. Anyone who has read M.O. Walsh’s original novel knows that The Big Door Prize promises to reveal much more wild, hilariously existential possibilities than the contents of an old piggy bank.

MURDERY MYSTERY 2

Mar. 31 on Netflix

Well, you just solved one puzzle: This is, indeed, the sequel to Murder Mystery. You’re off to a great start! The follow-up to 2019’s hit Netflix original reunites stars Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, who have springboarded from their first international homicide snafu into becoming full blown private eyes. When a mutual friend of the couple goes missing, they will have to secure their detective hats once again to solve the crime in this comedy of errors, or risk going belly-up in the cutthroat world of espionage.

RYE LANE

Mar. 31 on Hulu

Rye Lane premiered at Sundance earlier this year, winning over critics with its two lead stars’ (Vivian Oparah and Industry’s David Jonsson) performances. Coming in at under 90 minutes-long, the romantic comedy flies by, as an unexpected duo meets in a gallery, gossips about the struggles of their personal lives, and tears their exes’ lives apart. The real question: Will there be a second date?

MO’NIQUE: MY NAME IS MO’NIQUE

Apr. 4 on Netflix

This has been a long time coming. Oscar-winning actress and comedian Mo’Nique is finally coming to Netflix for her first standup special for the streamer. When the special was announced last summer, it came as a pleasant surprise. Mo’Nique had filed a lawsuit against Netflix in 2019, accusing the company of racial and gender discrimination over their opening offer for her standup contract. That suit was settled shortly before news of the special’s production broke, and finally, the legendary comedian will be coming to our living rooms in April with material she “thought she would take to her grave.” Sounds like a pretty juicy set you won’t want to miss!

SCHMIGADOON! (SEASON 2)

Apr. 5 on Apple TV+

For an exact cross section of pop-culture fans, Schmigadoon!’s first season was a dream too perfect to even dare to dream: Some of the industry’s most talented comedy stars (Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Martin Short), several Broadway icons (Aaron Tveit, Ann Harada), and titans of both worlds (Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming) starred in a series about hikers who stumble upon a magical town where everyone acts like they’re in a Golden Age Broadway musical, complete with original tunes and spectacular production numbers. Season 2 applies the treatment to Schmicago, set in the world of ’60s and ’70s musicals, like the Kander & Ebb hit. The potential of the inevitable “All That Jazz” homage alone has us excited.

BEEF

Apr. 6 on Netflix

When a road-rage incident incites a feud between Danny (Steven Yeun), a contractor whose business is in flux, and Amy (Ali Wong), a rich entrepreneur, the two opposites become consumed by their interaction. Before long, their dynamic threatens to undo both of their lives in dark but devilishly funny ways. A24 is producing the series, so fans who gravitate towards the distinct style of the company’s projects will certainly be gripped when the series premieres this April.

GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES

Apr. 6 on Paramount+

Grease has been the word for seven decades, and it shows no signs of stopping. Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies takes place at Rydell High School, four years before Rizzo, Frenchie, and Marty ruled the school. It’s an origin story for the pink jacket-wearing divas, charting how a group of outcasts dared to have fun on their own terms, shaking up the straight-laced community and inciting a moral panic. And, yes, it will be a musical series. You can’t have Grease without it.

SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE (SEASON 2)

Apr. 23 on HBO

We apologize for every angry, cynical thought we’ve had about the state of the entertainment industry, because the return of Somebody Somewhere this spring absolves every maddening, boneheaded programming decision networks and streamers have made. Bridget Everett’s gem of a TV series is a big-hearted portrait of a woman trying to figure out what in life makes her happy, while also wondering if it’s too late for that. A sensational supporting performance from Jeff Hiller as her best friend only adds to the excitement for the show’s return.

CAROL BURNETT: 90 YEARS OF LAUGHTER AND LOVE

Apr. 26 on NBC

One of TV’s greatest comedy icons and biggest trailblazers is getting the celebration she deserves. In honor of Carol Burnett’s 90th birthday, NBC is throwing a TV special that includes musical tributes from Kristin Chenoweth, Bernadette Peters, and Katy Perry, and special appearances from a star-studded list of celebrities that includes Lily Tomlin, Kristin Wiig, Cher, Julie Andrews, and more. Without a doubt, we’ll be so glad we had this time together.

THE LAST LATE LATE SHOW

Apr. 27 on CBS

James Corden’s nine-season, 1,000+-episode run as host of The Late Late Show has been a wild ride. Embracing the late-night variety show format, regular sketches like Carpool Karaoke and Crosswalk Musical became cultural phenomena—even if Corden’s omnipresence in the zeitgeist eventually grated on some critics. Nonetheless, we’ll all remember how delighted we were the first time we saw Adele sitting in the passenger seat rapping Nicki Minaj’s verse from “Monster.”

THE AFTERPARTY (SEASON 2)

Apr. 28 on Apple TV+

Season 2 of the Apple TV+ murder mystery series reunites us with these high school reunion attendees, whose chaotic post-reunion soirée kicked off this Rashoman-style story. But don’t expect them to re-open the same case: Season 1 ended by naming their classmate’s killer. Instead, stars Zoë Chao and Sam Richardson are among the cast members returning to solve a new mystery. Tiffany Haddish will again play a detective, who’s determined to find out which wedding guest killed the groom. Among this season’s suspects are Zach Woods (Silicon Valley), Anna Konkle (PEN15), and Ken Jeong (Community).

THE GREAT (SEASON 3)

May 12 on Hulu

Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult’s Hulu series The Great is just as sexy as it is sardonic. After an extended gap between seasons, the show will return in May for Season 3, promising plenty of hilarious royal infighting between Catherine the Great and Emperor Peter III. No, that sound of metal rustling isn’t the swords of Catherine’s consorts getting ready to swing; it’s the noise of teenagers unsheathing their phones for another 10 episodes’ worth of fancams.

FUBAR

May 25 on Netflix

The Terminator himself is starring in a TV series for the first time in his long career. As CIA operative Luke, Arnold Schwarzenegger will toe the line of action hero and doting dad in this spy-comedy about keeping secrets. Not only is Luke working for the most secretive government organization in the country, but his daughter Emma (Monica Barbaro) is too. Awkward! Expect laughs, love, and at least one “I’ll be back” joke.

