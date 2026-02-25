‘Stand By Me’ Actor Gets Emotional Over ‘Chilling’ Rob Reiner Trial

As Hollywood continues to mourn the late Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, actor Jerry O’Connell said the couple’s murder trial is both “emotional” and “chilling” to witness.

O’Connell got candid about the trial of Nick Reiner, who was arrested for the murders of his parents after their bodies were found on Dec. 14. Speaking to Fox 5’s Good Day New York, O’Connell explained that the trial hits home for him because the acclaimed filmmaker directed him in Stand By Me, his first-ever movie role. O’Connell was 11 at the time.

“It’s going to be very difficult going through this whole trial process,” said O’Connell.

The cast of "Stand By Me" celebrated the film's 25th anniversary in 2011. John M. Heller/Getty Images

“I’m going to be watching it closely in the hopes that it doesn’t become one of these circuses that sometimes happen around these murder trials. It’s very emotional and chilling, and it’s churning up a lot of emotions,” he concluded.

O’Connell, who is also a frequent TV host, appeared as Vern Tessio in Stand By Me, Rob’s 1986 coming-of-age drama based on Stephen King’s novella The Body. O’Connell starred alongside Wil Wheaton, Corey Feldman, and the late River Phoenix. The film was critically acclaimed, earning several nominations, including the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Jerry O’Connell starred in Rob Reiner's coming-of-age film 'Stand by Me,' which was released when he was 12. Columbia Pictures / Everett Collection; Dan Steinberg / AP Photo

O’Connell and Wheaton have previously spoken about the movie’s legacy and the impact Reiner had as a director.

“If it wasn’t for Rob, the acting wouldn’t have been half as good,” O’Connell told the New York Times in the year the film was released.

“If it wasn’t for Rob, the acting wouldn’t have been half as good,” Wheaton said in an interview with NPR in 2011, adding that he felt that the cast was “making something really special” from the onset of filming.

Shortly after news of Rob’s death broke, O’Connell had an emotional conversation with CBS Mornings’ Gayle King and Nate Burleson. The actor said it feels “surreal,” and that Rob was like a father to him.

Reiner, 78, and his wife, Michele, 70, were found murdered in their California home on Dec. 14. Their son, Nick Reiner, 32, has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

“Everything I have is because of Rob Reiner,” he said. “It’s just a sad, shocking day.”

At the time of their deaths, Rob was 78, and Michele was 70. Rob is known for a legacy of pop-culture fixations and cult favorites, including When Harry Met Sally, The Princess Bride, and This Is Spinal Tap.

The couple’s son Nick, 32, appeared in a Los Angeles court on Monday with a public defender at his side. He pleaded not guilty to killing his parents. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 29.

Nick Reiner appears with Deputy Public Defender Kimberly Greene during his arraignment in Los Angeles County Superior Court on February 23, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. Pool/Getty Images

After their deaths, tributes to the couple poured out from friends, colleagues, and politicians, including former U.S. presidents Bill Clinton, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and actors Billy Crystal, Larry David, Mandy Patinkin, and Martin Short.