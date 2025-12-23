Stephen Colbert Addresses 2028 Presidential Bid Rumors

Stephen Colbert isn’t so sure he should run for president in 2028.

The Late Show host was asked about a potential presidential bid at Slate’s Political Gabfest 20th anniversary show. The event hosts, John Dickerson, Emily Bazelon, and David Plotz, asked Colbert, 61, whether he would ever consider it. The audience erupted into cheers when the host asked, “Should Stephen Colbert run for president?”

“Absolutely, I should not run for president,” Colbert responded, according to People. The question came amid rumors that the host could run for president.

Colbert is no stranger to presidential plays. In 2012, he announced he was forming an “exploratory committee for president of the United States of South Carolina,” referring to the state in which he grew up. He even satirically handed over his super PAC to fellow host Jon Stewart during an episode of his show, so that he could legally run for president, according to The New York Times. Despite his commitment to the bit, he never went through with a presidential bid.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will end in 2026. Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

“I understand why you’d want me to,” he quipped to the Slate audience, many of whom submitted the question to the hosts.

“I’d have to discuss with my faith leader and my family to see if, once my service on the Late Show ends in May, if I could be of some greater service to this nation that I love so much."

Colbert then joked, “Who am I to say I should run? But if I hear the call of the Lord...”

The audience then began chanting the host’s name.

While he may not be pursuing a foray into politics, Colbert will soon be considering what his future looks like after The Late Show comes to an end next year.