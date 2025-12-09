Colbert Mocks Trump, 79, for Confusing Him With Jimmy Kimmel

Stephen Colbert roasted President Donald Trump for not being able to distinguish him from fellow late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

As the host of the Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday night, Trump pitted himself against Kimmel, saying, “If I can’t beat out Jimmy Kimmel in terms of talent, then I don’t think I should be president.” The president also falsely claimed that Kimmel had previously hosted the awards ceremony.

In reality, Colbert hosted the Kennedy Center Honors for three consecutive years, from 2014 to 2016. Colbert displayed pictures of himself at the event while mocking Trump for his error.

“Just a quick brain-check,” Colbert said, addressing Trump, “I called him and Jimmy Kimmel has never hosted the Kennedy Center Honors. But there’s the thing. I did the three years leading up to Trump becoming president.”

Donald Trump became the first president to host the event, which has been broadcast on CBS since its inception in 1978. He had also made an appearance at the MAGA-friendly Kennedy Center for the 2026 World Cup draw last Friday, before which he was given the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize, an award that late-night hosts including Kimmel and Colbert dubbed “fake.”

The Kennedy Center Honors will air Dec. 23 on CBS and Paramount+.

Trump has been fixated on Colbert, 61, and Kimmel, 58, during both his presidential terms. ABC briefly suspended Kimmel in September, following his comments on MAGA’s reactions to Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Trump responded to the suspension on Truth Social, writing, “Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible.”

