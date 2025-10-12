Stephen Colbert Is Already Taking on New Jobs
While Stephen Colbert’s late night show will end its 10-year run in May, the television host remains busy as the newest member of the Star Trek franchise. Colbert, 61, will join Paramount+’s Star Trek: Starfleet Academy as the voice actor behind the “digital dean” of the school, where he will deliver announcements to students. The series, which will release in January, has already been renewed for a second season. The comedian began hosting the 33-year-old late night show in 2015, succeeding David Letterman who hosted the first 22 seasons. CBS announced on July 17 that The Late Show franchise will be retiring altogether. While CBS cited financial reasons as the grounds for cancellation, many believe Colbert’s ongoing feud with President Donald Trump may have ended the iconic series. In September, the show won its first Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Series. At the award show, Colbert spoke to People about his plans after the show’s end. “I haven’t had a chance to update my headshot in a bit, but I think it still works,” he said. “I’m going to savor every day of it. I want to land this plane absolutely beautifully. And I’ve got nothing else on my mind,” he said.