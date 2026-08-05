Stephen Colbert’s ‘60 Minutes’ Producer Daughter Quits Show

Stephen Colbert’s daughter has become the latest staffer to jump ship at the MAGAfied 60 Minutes.

Madeleine Carlisle resigned from her role as an associate producer on the flagship CBS News show ahead of its return to air next month, according to Status.

Her father’s show, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, has already been axed by the new Trump-friendly CBS regime, with its final episode airing in May.

Stephen Colbert and his daughter, Madeleine, in 2015. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

Carlisle’s LinkedIn profile says she had been in the role since November 2022. She briefly worked as an intern for 60 Minutes for three months in 2017, before taking reporting roles at The Atlantic and Time.

Status noted she was “well-regarded” and said she had handed in her notice in the past few days.

Colbert and his wife have three children: Madeleine, Peter and John. Madeleine, who graduated from Yale, uses the surname Carlisle professionally, presumably to avoid accusations that she is exploiting her family’s connection.

Stephen Colbert's daughter Madeleine shared her 60 Minutes history on LinkedIn. LinkedIn

Carlisle may not be the only behind-the-scenes staffer to exit, with the publication reporting that other producers are “actively exploring options” to cut ties with the CBS newsmagazine.

60 Minutes is now being steered by TV news virgin Nick Bilton, 49, a former New York Times tech columnist and filmmaker.

He was handed one of TV’s most prestigious jobs earlier this year by CBS’ MAGA-friendly new editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss, 42, who was hired last October after Trump ally and billionaire David Ellison took control of the network’s parent company in a controversial merger that was approved by the Trump administration.

Editor-in-chief of CBS News Bari Weiss has lost another 60 Minutes staffer. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

However, since Weiss has taken over, 60 Minutes has seen an exodus of both on-air and off-air talent.

Anderson Cooper quit his role as correspondent after almost 20 years, while Weiss culled executive producer Tanya Simon, executive editor Draggan Mihailovich, senior producer Matthew Polevoy, and correspondent Cecilia Vega.

After clashes with Weiss, correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi left the show, and veteran reporter Scott Pelley was fired shortly after telling the 60 Minutes team that Weiss was “murdering” the program.

The clock is ticking for the CBS bosses: 60 Minutes is scheduled to return to air on Sunday, Sept. 13, for what will be its 59th season.

Among the names hired for the new-look 60 Minutes are right-wing opinion writer Ross Douthat and controversial U.K. broadcaster Sir Trevor Phillips.

A previous Status report said Bilton is facing a “Herculean effort” to assign enough stories over the coming weeks to be ready for the 60 Minutes return.

“People on the show and those associated with it believe Bilton is deeply underwater, though he has expressed confidence in his ability to get the newsmagazine to air this fall,” Status said.

Nick Bilton is rushing to get the new-look 60 Minutes to air next month. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Bilton sent a 734-word anti-leaking memo to staff on Tuesday, which promptly leaked.

Stating he no longer had “the time or patience” for internal leaks, Bilton said, “If you hear something and it matters to you, come ask me and I’ll tell you what I know. Otherwise I’d like this place to be talked about for what we put on television.”