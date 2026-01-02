‘Stranger Things’ Finale Smashes Netflix Box Office Record

The series finale of Stranger Things has broken records after making its debut on both Netflix and in cinemas on New Year’s Eve.

Thanks to its concurrent release in theaters and on streaming, the show’s grand finale likely garnered between $20 million and $25 million in revenue, according to data obtained by the Hollywood Reporter. The publication noted that Netflix doesn’t report box-office grosses itself, but box-office charts and ticket sales are revealing.

The finale episode was released in approximately 600 cinemas across North America, with tickets selling for $20 at AMC and Cinemark Theatres, and for $11 at Regal Cinemas, the latter in a nod to the show’s central character, Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown. The episode, which has a run-time of two hours and eight minutes, ran on Dec. 31, 2025, and again through Jan. 1, 2026. AMC reportedly earned $15 million just from the food and beverage credits purchased.

Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown at the "Stranger Things" Season 5 World Premiere. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

“Stranger Things,” the creation of Matt and Ross Duffer, better known as the Duffer brothers, became a streaming sensation. Its final chapter was highly awaited by fans, leading Netflix to crash on the day of the finale’s release.

Co-creator Ross shared that 1.1 million people had RSVP’d to the finale screenings, with thousands of showtimes having sold out. By Jan. 1, 2026, exit polling firm EntTelligence estimated admissions totalled at 1.3 million, the Hollywood Reporter said.

Meanwhile, Deadline reported that the finale cleared “well north of $25 million,” maybe even hitting the $30 million mark in theaters.

The cast of 'Stranger Things' in its final season. Netflix

The box-office success of Stranger Things follows Netflix’s hit musical KPop Demon Hunters, which generated nearly $20 million in theaters.

The streaming giant has its eye on theatrical releases, and with its plan to buy Warner Bros., it may be set to deliver. Netflix is currently leading the battle to acquire the mega-studio, with a bid of $72 billion which the board of Warner Bros. has accepted. The rival bidder, billionaire nepo-baby David Ellison, has launched a hostile takeover attempt. Part of Netflix’s proposal is to continue theatrical releases for Warner Bros. movies, something which would help the troubled cinema industry.

In the wake of the Stranger Things box-office win, AMC chief Adam Aron said, “At AMC, our company is excited about the prospect of taking more Netflix content to theater-goers, and I might add that the working relationship between the two companies in our two recent projects has been easy, creative, and seamless.”