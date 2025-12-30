‘Stranger Things’ Finale Trailer Promises Epic Fight to the Death

One day before the curtain pulls on Stranger Things, Netflix has released a trailer for the show’s final episode.

The streaming sensation is ending nearly a decade after its 2016 debut, completing five seasons on Dec. 31st. The trailer gives the show’s massive audience a glimpse into the final battle, starting with Jim Hopper (David Harbour) telling Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) to fight back “one last time.”

Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO, Netflix, Caleb McLaughlin, Priah Ferguson, Joe Chrest, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour, Alex Breaux, Millie Bobby Brown, Jamie Campbell Bower, Joe Keery, and Jake Connelly attend Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 5 World Premiere. Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Flashbacks of the show’s cast, as children, appear briefly on screen as Hopper says, “Life has been so unfair to you. Your childhood was taken from you, you’ve been attacked, manipulated like terrible people. But you never let it break you. Fight for the days on the other side of this. Fight for a world beyond Hawkins.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, cast members Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo appear, along with antagonist Venca (Jamie Campbell Bower).

The season finale will also hit the big screen, appearing in movie theaters across 500+ locations in the U.S. and Canada. The episode will premiere on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Ross Duffer, co-creator of Stranger Things with his brother, Matt, announced the success of theater reservations on Instagram, writing, “Over 1.1 million of you have already RSVPed to the finale screenings on NYE and New Year’s Day, and more than 3,500 showtimes across 620+ theaters are already completely full.”

“What a way to close out a ten-year journey—together," concluded Ross, 41.

The final episode has an epic run time of about 2 hours and 8 minutes.

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, and Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers. Netflix

Matt Duffer, 41, told the Hollywood Reporter, “What’s fun about seeing something in the theater, we think, is that everyone is experiencing it for the first time together. What we liked about this particular release pattern is that it allows that opportunity for a group of fans to sit and watch this unfold together.”

Harbour, 50, told People that letting go of the show is “bittersweet.”

“It’s beautiful. The fans, the people that love the show, what we’re trying to do this season, how we really want to pay it off, we really want to tell this story,” Harbour said.