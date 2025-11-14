‘Stranger Things’ Star Snaps at Photographer: ‘You Smile!’

Millie Bobby Brown has had enough.

The Stranger Things star had multiple contentious interactions with photographers while in London for the Netflix hit’s final season premiere Thursday. On the red carpet, Brown egged on to “smile” and shot back, “You smile!” as she walked off the carpet, annoyed.

The same day, Brown shut down another photographer who heckled her as she exited a car while holding her baby. Brown, 21, recently adopted an infant daughter with husband Jake Bongiovi, 24, whom she wed in May 2024. In the video, Brown makes efforts to conceal her child’s face from the cameras, but one paparazzo pushes in to get a closer look anyway. Brown tells him off as she makes her way to the hotel entrance, baby in tow.

Brown told Vogue earlier this month about her approach to parenting as a celebrity, “It’s not my place to purposefully put her in the spotlight unwillingly. If she chooses to share her personality one day with the world, like I did when I was young, that’s something we’d support. But right now, as she’s so little… As her parents, it’s our job to protect her from that.”

To that end, Brown declared she won’t be revealing her daughter’s name until “she’s ready to decide for herself.”

The star’s tense run-ins with press follow her consistent complaints about the media’s treatment of her as she grew up in the spotlight after breaking out on Stranger Things at 12 years old. In March, she posted an Instagram video slamming media critiques of her appearance. “This isn’t journalism. This is bullying,” she said at the time.

“The press just need to be taught manners again," Brown said in March. JMEnternational/Getty Images

“The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices, is disturbing, and the fact that some of these articles are written by women makes it even worse,” she said.