Reality TV Star Reveals He Was Told to Stay Quiet About Erika Kirk

Reality TV star Carl Radke of Bravo’s Summer House said he was told to avoid talking about conservative activist Erika Kirk’s brief time on the show.

Kirk, then Erika Frantzve, appeared briefly on Season 3 of the hit show, but the cast has been largely quiet on her now MAGA stardom.

In an interview with Variety following the show’s explosive Season 10 reunion, Radke revealed why he had been staying quiet about her cameo.

Carl set his friend up with Erika on a date in Season 3. EDUARDO MUNOZ/REUTERS

“I remember it all. I didn’t know she was ‘Erika Kirk.’ She wasn’t with [Charlie] then,” Radke said. “She was doing stuff in New York. I met her and her brunette friend, who was on the double date as well. [Erika] wanted me to date the friend, and I said she should take a look at my friend, Jordan. We did that whole thing, they went on a date or two…”

“The whole thing is kind of insane. I’ve been advised to not really talk about it because it doesn’t have to deal with me. But all roads lead to Bravo,” he added.

Erika met Charlie Kirk the same year she was on "Summer House." Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Before she became known for her operations within the MAGA movement and her late husband Charlie’s Turning Point USA organization, she made a brief appearance on the show in 2018, during which she went on an awkward double date with Jordan Verroi, who was kicked off the show in Season 4.

During the episode, Radke explains that he set them up because of Verroi’s apparent lack of sexual experience and their shared religious beliefs.

“Jordan’s probably a virgin. So I’m setting him up with my friend, Erika. She’s beautiful, and she happens to be religious,” Radke explains in a confessional interview. “Jordan, if you don’t take this to the next level, God help you.”

Erika and her date did not appear to hit it off. Summer House/Bravo

In the episode, he is later seen telling Kirk that he wants to date someone with the same religious beliefs as him, to which she replies, “It’s tough to be a believer in the city. I think you’re a bright light in a very dark place.”

She then is seen walking off with Verroi after he tells her “let’s go grab a mojito.”

In his confessional interview, Verroi compliments Kirk’s appearance, saying she has “beautiful blonde hair.”

“Her smile, her radiance, I can tell that she’s not only got outer beauty, but inner beauty. That’s what I’m looking for in a woman,” he said.

In 2019, she claimed in an Instagram post that she had been offered an opportunity to become a full-time cast member on the show, but declined to pursue her juris master’s in American Legal Studies from Liberty University.

She met Charlie in 2018, the same year she was seen on the date on Summer House. The couple got engaged in 2020 and married the following year. They shared two children.

Erika seen at her husband's memorial service at the Arizona Cardinals' stadium. Brian Snyder/REUTERS