Bravo’s Insane ‘Summer House’ Scandal Just Got Worse

There is something hilarious to the point of parody about how seriously Bravo—and to be fair, its viewers—are treating the Summer House reality TV scandal. There is also, however, something just so right about it.

We Bravo fans devote hours of our lives to our beloved shows. We contain multitudes. The people on these series can occupy serious brain space the same way that work, friends, family, and “real” news do. There’s lots of vacancy in the ole cranium; there’s room for all.

So yes, absolutely let’s treat the post-reunion Summer House special, consisting of one-on-one conversations between the major players of the scandal that broke the internet, like it’s a trilogy of Frost/Nixons. It’s about time we gave this stuff that kind of gravity and, moreover, broke down the fourth wall that flimsily perpetuated the farce that the casts of reality shows are unaware of how fans feel about them—and what we’re owed because of it.

Over the last few weeks, the Summer House cast summoned all the knowledge they absorbed reading Nancy Drew and the Hardy Boys as kids and attempted to get to the bottom of the coupling that exploded their friend group: After separating from her husband Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula began dating West Wilson, one of Kyle’s beloved bros and, more importantly, the ex of Amanda’s best friend, Ciara Miller.

It was less an interrogation than a televised firing squad with Amanda and West as targets. Yet, despite its relentless brutality, the fledgling couple managed to routinely dodge the bullets, largely by dissociating and avoiding giving any real answers or defense. (And, in West’s case, by taking beta blockers.)

Kyle Cooke, Ciara Miller, Andy Cohen, Amanda Batula, West Wilson Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo

So now we have the just-aired Summer House: The Aftermath, filmed just a few weeks ago, after the reunion aired, in which the more intimate setting finally surfaces some real details.

First, cast member Lindsay Hubbard grills Amanda, acting as a self-described Big Sister offering tough love. Then Kyle and West meet up, the latter having to explain himself for pursuing the former’s wife. Finally, in a twist, Ciara has mimosas with Meija Moreno, the “secret girlfriend” West was cheating on with both Ciara and Amanda—and then cheated on Amanda with. (My man…good lord.)

That sequence also happens to be the ranking of how interesting and revelatory the conversations were. So we thought we’d break them down by segment, beginning with the Lindsay/Amanda sit-down that had me applauding from my chair.

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