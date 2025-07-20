Surprising Sex Act Gwyneth Paltrow Loved Famous Ex to Perform

The forthcoming Gwyneth: The Biography has spilled its juiciest claim yet about actress, Goop founder and nepo baby Gwyneth Paltrow.

Page Six reported that the unauthorized biography, penned by writer Amy Odell, alleges that, behind the scenes, Paltrow can be different from her usually buttoned-up public persona—particularly in the bedroom.

“It was the ribald side of her that her friends knew well but that the public didn’t see,” Odell writes in an excerpt obtained by Page Six.

Paltrow’s ex, Ben Affleck, reportedly brought even more of that “ribald” to light. The book alleges that makeup artist Kevyn Aucoin said, “in his London hotel room one day after lunch, that she loved when Affleck ‘tea-b----d’ her.”

The forthcoming book, “Gwyneth: The Biography,” alleges a different side to Gwyneth Paltrow with her famous acting ex. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

It is yet the latest tidbit to come out ahead of the book’s July 29 release and the latest to peek into how Paltrow’s upbringing as the daughter to A-list actors Blythe Danner and Bruce Paltrow shaped her life.

Odell writes that Paltrow feared obesity, needed to teach her other famous ex, Brad Pitt, about caviar, and was sad when he got married to actress Jennifer Aniston.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt in 1997. Kevin.Mazur/WireImage

Paltrow met Affleck on the set of the movie Bounce, and they dated from 1997 to 2000. Odell writes that it was Affleck’s self-destructive behavior that ultimately tore them apart.

“Their physical chemistry couldn’t overcome his self-destructive impulses, which may have even included cheating on her,” Odell writes, adding Paltrow’s friends “had reservations” about Affleck because he “didn’t always reciprocate her affection.

“He at times seemed more interested in playing video games with the guys at his house than being with Gwyneth,” the friends said, according to Odell’s reporting.

Paltrow and Affleck, both 52, have since started families, married, and divorced other spouses.

Paltrow has two children, Apple and Moses, with ex-husband Chris Martin, the Coldplay frontman who recently found himself at the center of a CEO’s alleged affair.

Affleck has two children, Fin and Violet, with his actress ex-wife Jennifer Garner on top of a very public divorce from singer Jennifer Lopez.