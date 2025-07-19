Gwyneth Paltrow Was ‘Sad’ When Brad Pitt Got Married

Even celebs get the post-breakup blues. In a shock new biography about Gwyneth Paltrow, author Amy Odell reveals that Paltrow, now 52, was heartbroken over ex-fiancé Brad Pitt’s 2000 wedding to fellow Hollywood icon Jennifer Aniston.

Paltrow and Pitt met and began dating in 1994, while working together on David Fincher’s Se7en, and got engaged two years later. They split in 1997, just a few months after announcing their engagement.

In her forthcoming book, Odell writes that Paltrow became upset during a September 2000 interview at the Toronto Film Festival, when a reporter asked how she felt about Pitt marrying Aniston just a few weeks earlier. “Are you really asking me this question?” Paltrow snapped back.

But behind the scenes, wrote Odell, the Shakespeare in Love star had confided to friends that she felt sad when she learned Pitt and Aniston were tying the knot. Paltrow reportedly told friends that Pitt has “terrible taste in women” and later allegedly told a Manhattan socialite that Pitt was “dumber than a sack of s---.”

Odell told US Magazine that Paltrow believed Pitt wasn’t “sophisticated enough for her.”

Pitt and Aniston wed in Malibu in front of about 200 guests on July 29, 2000. The couple announced their separation on January 7, 2005, and were divorced less than nine months later, amid rumors that Pitt had fallen for a new A-lister: Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star Angelina Jolie.

While Pitt and Jolie did their best to keep their relationship under wraps in the wake of his divorce from Aniston, the couple made their relationship official on January 11, 2006, when Jolie confirmed to People that she and Pitt were expecting their first child together. The couple remained together for more than a decade, though they didn’t marry until 2014; Jolie filed for divorce two years later.

