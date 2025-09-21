‘Svelte’ Rock Finally Addresses Dramatic New Physique

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has addressed his new, slimmer physique, revealing in a new interview that he trimmed down to prepare for a role.

The Moana star was asked about his transformation on CBS News’ correspondent Tracy Smith on Sunday Morning.

Dwayne Johnson had to undergo a dramatic transformation to play MMA fighter Mark Kerr. Emma McIntyre/Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TIFF

“Yeah. Svelte!” Johnson said while laughing. “Because I’m preparing for a role.”

“So, this really is, this is like a new era for you?” Smith asked.

“It’s a new, I wouldn’t say, chapter. I would say new book,” Johnson clarified. “A whole new book. And I love it.”

The actor revealed he had actually gained weight for his upcoming film The Smashing Machine, sharing that he put on just over 30 pounds.

“I had to transform my body which was a massive challenge for me,” he said. “I like working out and just being physical and sweating every morning, but this was different.”

“It’s different if you put on size and put on muscle,” he explained. “I’ve done that in the past for some roles, but this is the kind of muscle that you have to put on that has real fast twitch fibers to it, which is just a different kind of muscle.”

The 2025 sports drama The Smashing Machine is Johnson’s most ambitious project to date. Johnson, 53, shared he endured three hours of makeup and prosthetics to portray Kerr on top of the weight change.

“For years, I’ve been dreaming and hoping. My desire was to play not only a dramatic role, but something that I felt like I could really sink my teeth into, and rip myself open,” the actor said. “You hear that term. I just didn’t want to do drama. I wanted to do something that really allowed me to do that.”

The Smashing Machine follows the story of Kerr, a mixed martial artist who grappled with addiction amid his career’s success. Johnson sobbed after the film received a 15-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival.

Alongside Johnson, actress Emily Blunt plays Dawn Staples, Kerr’s wife. MMA fighter Ryan Bader and Bas Rutten also appear in the movie alongside boxer Oleksandr Usyk. The film is set to premiere Oct. 3.

'The Smashing Machine' received a 15-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival. Earl Gibson III/Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images

The Jumanji alum revealed that to prepare for the role of Kerr, Johnson visited his own childhood home that he was evicted from to evoke similar feelings of despair.

“I went back to what it’s like being a 15-year-old kid and coming home and being evicted,” Johnson said.

“The thing that I was running from, which was ripping myself open, is actually the thing that I needed the most,” he replied, “because it made me realize that the thing I love, which is acting and telling these stories, now I see it in a different world.”

With the standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival sparking buzz of Oscar-success, Johnson reflected on his career and his gratitude.

“I went into Venice wanting to be unattached to an outcome,” he said. “I was really overwhelmed and I was really moved by that. And I was so grateful for that because it also just, I guess, signified so much in this moment, just all converged for me in a career that I’ve been very lucky to have in this moment there in Venice.”