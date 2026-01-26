Sydney Sweeney Faces Charges Over Bizarre Underwear Stunt

Sydney Sweeney could be facing criminal trespass and vandalism charges for hanging a clothesline of bras on the Hollywood sign.

The Euphoria star’s prank is reportedly part of the marketing campaign for her upcoming Jeff Bezos-funded lingerie line.

The MAGA-coded billionaire reportedly teamed with Sweeney for the project last July, just in time for her to receive a coveted invitation to his and Lauren Sánchez’s Venice wedding. To generate some buzz for the release, TMZ reports that Sweeney scaled the Hollywood hills with a crew to drape the bras, only to receive an email warning from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Sweeney is reportedly promoting her lingerie line, which is backed by Jeff Bezos. Luigi Iorio/GC Images

The Daily Beast has reached out to a representative for Sweeney for comment.

The star looks cheery in TMZ’s exclusive video of the move, which shows her climbing and strewing the undergarments across the Hollywood monument.

The site also published a screengrab of an email from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to Sweeney’s team, stating that though Sweeney had permission from FilmLA to film the sign, she did not have permission to touch or climb it.

“Please be advised that the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce owns the intellectual property rights to use of the image of the Hollywood Sign,” the email reads, “and neither you nor the production has sought or received permission to use the images captured for any commercial use.”

The organization told TMZ of Sweeney’s stunt, “There was no permission granted to do this as is required.” When asked if they would consider charges for the violation, the organization did not respond. According to TMZ, though the bras were removed after filming, at least “four or five” were left behind.

Sweeney's reportedly been working on her lingerline line since at least last year. Dave Benett/VF25/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Last July, Us Weekly cited an “insider” who said that the MAGA-favorite actress’s lingerie line “has been a huge project for her and something she’s been working on for the last year.” Puck previously reported that the line received significant investment from Coatue, a private equity fund backed by Bezos and Dell founder and CEO Michael Dell.