Sydney Sweeney Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumors After ‘Mar-a-Lago’ Makeover

Sydney Sweeney wants you to know she’s afraid of needles.

The Christie star said that’s how fans should know she’s never had plastic surgery, as rumors swirl about her so-called “Mar-a-Lago” makeover. Sweeney, 28, participated in Allure’s “Truth Serum” interview series with The Housemaid co-star Amanda Seyfried. “Let’s debunk them all,” Sweeney said when asked whether she’d like to clear up any “beauty rumors” about herself.

“I have never gotten work done. I am so scared of needles. You have no idea,” she said, as Seyfriend, 40, advised the younger star not to knock the future possibility of a nip-tuck.

“It’s really effective once you get older,“ Seyfried said.

Still, Sweeney insisted, “I am too scared of needles.”

Sweeney proceeded to address the speculation, saying, “I just, you guys, you cannot compare a photo of me from when I was 12 to a photo of me at 26 with professional makeup and lighting. Of course, I’m going to look different.”

An ad of Sydney Sweeney is seen on a window of an American Eagle store on August 01, 2025 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Sweeney has faced increased public scrutiny in the wake of her controversial “Great Jeans” ad for American Eagle, which some people interpreted as promoting eugenics with its wordplay paralleling Sweeney’s “blonde”-haired, “blue”-eyed “genes.” Fox News, and then Trump and his administration, came to her defense against the “woke mob,” especially after it was revealed she was a registered Republican.

When the actress finally broke her silence on the backlash last month to GQ, Sweeney was apathetic about the uproar. “I think that when I have an issue that I want to speak about, people will hear,” she said. She changed her tune over the weekend, finally declaring to People, “I’m against hate.”

Sweeney’s look during her “Tonight Show” appearance last week reminded social media users of Donald Trump’s women supporters. NBC/Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

But by then, Sweeney’s endearment to MAGA had already reached a crescendo—and the right’s claiming of the Euphoria star has only intensified. Many social media users interpreted her appearance on last Monday’s Tonight Show to be a reciprocal embrace of the MAGA world, as she visited the late-night show while donning a sleek, shoulder-length bob, heavy makeup, and an ankle-length red dress. Users dubbed the look her “Mar-a-Lago makeover.”

Sweeney told “People” over the weekend, “I’m against hate and divisiveness.” NBC/Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

On Monday, Sweeney was snubbed by the Golden Globes for her starring role in the boxing biopic, Christy.

Whether or not she dressed to please her MAGA fans on The Tonight Show, Sweeney insisted in her interview with Allure that she’d never go as far as to “have work done.”