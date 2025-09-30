Fox News Still Thirsting Over Sydney Sweeney Months After Ad

Fox News is still talking about Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle jeans ad.

On Tuesday, America Reports anchors Sandra Smith and John Roberts discussed the CEO of American Eagle defending Sweeney’s marketing campaign, which caused controversy with the play on words that she has “great jeans.”

“We never would’ve done it if we felt it would be offensive in any way,” Jay Schottenstein told The Wall Street Journal, referencing critics who claimed there were racial undertones in the ad given the blond, blue-eyed actress.

On Fox, Roberts said he didn’t understand the negative attention.

“She is a talented young actress. She is a beautiful woman,” the 68-year-old broadcaster said of the 28-year-old, in what was the latest instance of Fox hosts jumping at the chance to praise the actress.

“She has good genes—from a number of different standpoints, not just the ones she is wearing. But why people are losing their minds over it is a mystery to me.”

American Eagle says Sweeney's ad campaign has boosted sales. Mark Blinch/REUTERS

Amid criticism of Sweeney’s ad, which first aired in July, Roberts’ colleagues—as well as conservative commentators and lawmakers—eagerly defended it.

In August, Jesse Watters fantasized about Sweeney marrying Barron Trump in order to “create the greatest political dynasty in American history.”

The following month, Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade commended American Eagle for using Sweeney to shift away from what he described as the “the woke virus.” Kilmeade then favorably reviewed a separate ad for clothing line Jimmy Choo, in which Sweeney is seen wearing a leotard and knee-high boots.

John Roberts couldn't help but compliment the actress and her jeans/genes. Fox News

Smith on Tuesday admitted that Sweeney’s American Eagle advertisement worked on her.

“I’m one of the new customers, by the way, John,” she said, after mentioning how the company said it has seen nearly one million new customers since July.

“I bought two pairs of jeans just to be part of it,” she went on. “And you know, as a reporter, I was doing my due diligence. They’re great jeans! I get a lot of compliments on them.”