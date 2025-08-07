Rep. Nancy Mace used her first town hall since announcing her candidacy for South Carolina governor to complain about the backlash over her toe-curling Sydney Sweeney meme.

The Republican congresswoman’s Wednesday event in Myrtle Beach was the kickoff to her “The Mother of All Town Halls” tour. After thanking the audience for listening to her pitch, she said she would detail some of her plans “because I don’t want you to believe what the fake news is going to tell you, that Nancy Mace only does memes.”

Just a day earlier, Mace tried to capitalize on the furor over new MAGA favorite Sydney Sweeney’s “genes” ad for American Eagle with a meme of her own.

The 47-year-old, who has taken to calling herself “Donald Trump in high heels,” posted an image on X of herself aiming an assault rifle at an unknown target. Referring to her ultra skinny blue jeans, Mace wrote: “Nancy Mace for Governor has great jeans.”

Nancy Mace for Governor has great jeans.https://t.co/tkO1oN5G0W pic.twitter.com/pK8lTuZ3sG — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) August 5, 2025

Defending the decision in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday, she said: “[The ‘fake news’ media will tell you] not to take her seriously when I am one of the most serious members of Congress.”

Mace then went on a tangent on women’s rights, one of her top campaign planks. “They [the left] don’t like conservative women,” she said. “They don’t like it when women speak up. The left hate women. They want men in our bathrooms.

“We’re going to stop that in South Carolina because on day one, if you give me a bathroom bill, state legislature, I will sign it into law. We’re going to keep men out of women’s spaces.”

Sydney Sweeney has become MAGA’s favorite actress after starring in an American Eagle jeans ad. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Earlier in the town hall, Mace had also brought up women’s rights, saying she wants the president to recognize her work. She brought up President Donald Trump’s $15 million settlement with ABC News, which stemmed from an interview with Mace.

During the March 2024 interview, host George Stephanopoulos repeatedly made the incorrect assertion that Trump had been found “liable for rape.”

Mace joked that she “didn’t want a commission” off the settlement, which will go toward building Trump’s presidential library, but did request one thing.

“I just want my name over a women’s bathroom. Just like, just a plaque with my name on it saying ‘Only Women Here,’” she said.