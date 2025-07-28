Nancy Mace Likes to Unwind by Watching ICE Arrest Videos

South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace has revealed her unusual viewing habits for when she wants to relax and unwind: hardline immigration tactics.

“I have to tell you, one of my favorite things to watch on YouTube these days are the court hearings where illegals are in court and ICE shows up to drag them out of court and deport them,” Mace told Fox Report Weekend host Jon Scott on Sunday.

“I can think of nothing more American today than keeping our streets safer by getting those violent criminals out of the United States of America, and we all have Donald J. Trump to thank for it.”

Nancy Mace also teased that she will soon decide whether to run for South Carolina governor. Tom Williams/Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Mace, who also loves taking photos outside public bathrooms as part of her campaign against trans women, shared her YouTube habits during a segment about Trump’s crackdown on so-called sanctuary cities and his push to carry out the largest mass deportation in U.S. history.

During the interview, Fox News displayed a graphic showing ICE issued 9,472 detainer requests in New York City—a major sanctuary city that severely restricts its cooperation with federal immigration authorities—during Joe Biden’s entire presidency. By contrast, the agency has already issued 6,025 during the first seven months of Trump’s second term. Trump has also pushed for federal crackdowns in Democrat-ruled sanctuary cities.

Scott suggested to Mace that the numbers show there’s a “new sheriff in town.”

Mace agreed, adding that she’s proposed a new bill to “defund and take tax breaks” away from sanctuary cities across the country.

“Even in South Carolina, Democrats and Republicans alike, they don’t want the sanctuary policies. And that’s why Democrats are going to continue to fail at the ballot box because they’re putting illegals over real, true American citizens.”

Law enforcement officers, some of them masked, arrive at a court building in Phoenix, Arizona. Caitlin O'Hara/Reuters

Scott then pressed Mace about rumors that she’s seriously considering a run for South Carolina governor in 2026 in order to help her chances running for office on a national scale.

A recent headline from the New Hampshire Union Leader suggested Mace “all but confirms” she’s running during her visit to the Granite State, which holds the first-in-the-nation presidential primary.

When asked for further confirmation of her plans, Mace told Scott she will be “making a decision over the next couple of days about my future.”

“I believe I may be forced to run for governor because I can’t watch my beautiful red state of South Carolina go woke,” she said.

Mace would be entering a crowded GOP primary in South Carolina, with Rep. Ralph Norman, state Attorney General Alan Wilson, and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette already throwing their hats into the ring in the gubernatorial race.