Trumpland

The Sick Reality of Trump’s ‘Trauma Porn’ Deportation Plans

DON'T SLEEP ON THIS

The cruel, misogynistic laughter that has long characterized Trump rallies has broadened its scope to xenophobic propaganda tool.

Jill Filipovic
Jill Filipovic
Opinion
Trump's Torture Porn
Animated Gif by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images
Jill Filipovic

Jill Filipovic

JillFilipovic

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsDolly Parton Calls Out Indiana Gov Over Plan to Dump Her Imagination Library
Nandika Chatterjee
PoliticsTrump ‘Coming After California’ in Plan to Sell Nancy Pelosi Building
Liam Archacki
exclusiveDonald Trump Shades Musk: ‘What the F*** Is Wrong With Him?’
David Gardner
PoliticsAirbnb Hosts Ditch Platform as Billionaire Co-Founder Joins Elon Musk’s DOGE
Josh Fiallo
MediaJoe Rogan Fans Respond After He Loses Top Podcast Spot
Amethyst Martinez