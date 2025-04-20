Nancy Mace Yells ‘F*** You’ at Constituent in Skincare Aisle

In an embarrassing meltdown, Rep. Nancy Mace ripped into a constituent in the middle of a makeup store—and posted it all on social media.

The congresswoman shared a video of herself on Saturday getting into a row with “some unhinged lunatic” wearing “daisy dukes at a makeup store” who had asked her if she would be holding more town halls this year.

“I do them every year. Do you want to keep going?! Do you want to keep going, keep harassing me?!” Mace said.

Mace went on to say that he was invited to her future town halls, but not without adding: “And by the way, I voted for gay marriage—twice!”

Some unhinged lunatic, a man, wearing daisy dukes, at a makeup store, got in my face today. Dems are nuts. So I went off - and I won’t be backing down.



I hold the line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.



Try me. pic.twitter.com/Uv181Ovys0 — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) April 19, 2025

When asked what that had to do with him, Mace responded, “It has everything to do with you!” saying he could’ve gone to “over a dozen” town halls last year.

“Where were you the year before that, or the year before that?” she said. “Because you people on the left are crazy, you’re absolutely f---ing crazy. You are and get out of my face, goodbye. F--- you.”

Mace has been under fire for skipping out on a town hall held by the Lowcountry Accountability Alliance in South Carolina in March, claiming that it was “driven by left-wing extremists and paid agitators with a clear agenda.”

“We’re staying away because it’s not safe, and we refuse to be bullied by individuals who are threatening me, my employees, and my family,” she wrote on X.

This is FAKE NEWS. This event is being driven by left-wing extremists and paid agitators with a clear agenda.



I WILL NOT be attending.



We’re staying away because it’s not safe, and we refuse to be bullied by individuals who are threatening me, my employees, and my family. pic.twitter.com/39iDHN7Vck — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) March 18, 2025

Mace held her first town hall of the year on April 8 over the phone with no prior notice, only sharing on X as it began: “Congresswoman Nancy Mace LIVE Telephone Town Hall.”

Congresswoman Nancy Mace LIVE Telephone Town Hall https://t.co/CA3gM1qaDq — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) April 8, 2025

The day prior, she had called out “deranged town hall fakers” who were making “BS calls” to her office about her ditching the March town hall in her own district.

“Do something nice for somebody in the Lowcountry. Stop being this way. Stop being violent with your words,” Mace continued. “Stop being ugly and hateful.”

My message to the deranged town hall fakers - listen up: pic.twitter.com/QsDkGUhUti — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) April 7, 2025

“Get the f--- out of my face, now. F--- you. You couldn’t take me on, baby. Stay the f--- away from me,” Mace told the constituent who confronted her in the store Saturday, after he said she would “be voted out so fast this year.”

He said: “You’re a disgrace to this state, that’s what you are. You’re a disgrace.”

“I just wanted some face wash on my afternoon off lol,” Mace added to her post of the outburst.

Mace, who once claimed to “strongly support LGBTQ rights and equality,” has been on an anti-trans crusade since last year.

At the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition in Clive last week, Mace praised the state for removing transgender and nonbinary Iowans as a protected class in the Iowa Civil Rights Act in February.

“Can I say trans in Iowa? Can I say tr----? Can I say it three times?” she asked the crowd before then saying the slur three times to laughter.

Mace also repeatedly shouted transphobic slurs during a House committee hearing in February, as well as directly attacked Delaware Rep. Sarah McBride by proposing a resolution that would ban trans women from women’s bathrooms.

The congresswoman also accused national foster care advocate James McIntyre of assaulting her in December by aggressively shaking her hand, though bystanders claimed that it was just a “normal handshake.” The D.C. Superior Court dropped the case on April 1.