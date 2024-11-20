Nancy Mace Takes Bathroom Ban Victory Lap by Firing Up National Culture War

Rep. Nancy Mace is celebrating her successful campaign to ban her new colleague Sarah McBride from using the Capitol Hill bathroom corresponding to her gender identity by announcing a new goal: She wants to prevent transgender women from using women’s restrooms across the country.

After House Speaker Mike Johnson announced earlier today that “single-sex” facilities in the Capitol and House office buildings were “reserved only for individuals of that biological sex,” Mace gloated over her victorious push for the discriminatory rule and announced another new bill.

“Oh you thought threatening me would silence me?” the South Carolina Republican wrote on X. “No. I just doubled down and filed a new bill to protect women and girls across the entire country on all federal property everywhere.”

ADVERTISEMENT

McBride responded to Johnson’s announcement with a statement confirming she would comply with the rule. Kent Nishimura, Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

The post included photos of the proposed legislation, which seeks to ban transgender people from using the bathroom of their gender on all federal property.

“Women and girls shouldn’t have to give up their safety or privacy just because the Left wants to win points with their activist base,” Mace said in a press release about the measure.

The proposed legislation mirrors her headline-making ban this week that prevents House staff, including representatives, from using restrooms that do not match their biological sex.

Oh you thought threatening me would silence me? No. I just doubled down and filed a new bill to protect women and girls across the entire country on all federal property everywhere. pic.twitter.com/TmRgtSQqFx — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) November 20, 2024

Mace has openly admitted that the bill was a direct response to the election of McBride, a Delaware Democrat set to be the first openly trans person in Congress.

With both initiatives, she claimed that trans women’s use of women’s bathrooms is threatening.

Mace’s concern for physical safety, however, seems to be newfound.

On Jan. 6, 2021, the freshman congresswoman, three days in office, reportedly pleaded with her staffers to let her “get punched in the face” by rioters who were storming the Capitol to prevent the certification of Donald Trump’s election loss.

“She literally begged us to let her leave the office and head to the floor so she could ‘get punched in the face’ and ‘get media attention,’” a former Mace aide told The Daily Beast in January 2024. “That’s word for word what she requested.”

The incident was confirmed by multiple people present at the time. Mace, who decried Trump after the insurrection, has since reversed course, endorsing him for president in 2024.

I’m not here to fight about bathrooms. I’m here to fight for Delawareans and to bring down costs facing families. pic.twitter.com/bCuv7pIZBY — Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) November 20, 2024

McBride—a trans Delaware Democrat who in the wake of Mace’s push had faced virulent and hateful attacks from other Republicans, like MAGA fanatic Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene—responded to Johnson’s announcement with a statement on X saying she would follow the rule.

“I’m not here to fight about bathrooms. I’m here to fight for Delawareans and to bring down the costs facing families. Like all members, I will follow the rules outlined by Speaker Johnson, even if I disagree with them,” she said, also expressing her excitement and dedication to working hard for her constituents come January.