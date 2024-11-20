Speaker Johnson Announces ‘Biological Sex’ Only Bathrooms

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson announced a prohibition Wednesday aimed at keeping transgender women out of the ladies room.

“All single-sex facilities in the Capitol and House Office Buildings (like restrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms) are reserved only for individuals of that biological sex,” he wrote in a statement.

The announcement follows Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), who introduced a measure that would bar transgender women from using women’s bathrooms on the Hill.

In a Monday evening post on X, Mace confirmed that her proposal was a direct response to the election of her incoming colleague, Rep.-elect Sarah McBride (D-DE). McBride is set to be the first openly transgender member of Congress.

Yes and then some. Biological men do not have any rights to women’s private spaces. It’s perverted to think otherwise. https://t.co/aIU64iLQCc — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) November 19, 2024

Firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene immediately backed the initiative and suggested she would be willing to fight McBride, who she has repeatedly misgendered, if she tried to use the women’s room.

I approve!



My sign establishing only two genders has been proudly displayed outside my office since 2021! https://t.co/jyZ6QGgHRA pic.twitter.com/udRavR7BFx — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 20, 2024

Facing pressure on the issue, Johnson told reporters on Tuesday that “a man cannot become a woman,” but said that he believed in treating everyone with dignity. A day later, he assured the public that transgender people like McBride who will no longer be allowed to use restrooms that match their gender identities will have other options.

“It is important to note that each Member office has its own private restroom, and unisex restrooms are available throughout the Capitol,” his statement declared.

The Speaker told reporters on Wednesday that the ban has always been “unwritten policy.” It’s unclear how the rule will be enforced, especially for staffers whose gender identity is not public knowledge.

“Like all policies, it’s enforceable,” Johnson said. “We have single-sex facilities for a reason and women deserve women’s only spaces.”