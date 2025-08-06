White House Takes Sydney Sweeney Obsession to Bonkers New Level

The White House is rolling out the social media red carpet for its new favorite celebrity, Sydney Sweeney.

In the last week, Euphoria and Immaculate star Sweeney has been outed as a registered Republican voter since 2024, while her controversial ad for American Eagle jeans has thrilled President Trump, but also found critics who saw it promoting eugenics theory with the great jeans/genes voiceover.

On Sunday, Trump said of Sweeney, “She’s a registered Republican? Now I love her ad. You’d be surprised at how many people are Republicans. That’s what I wouldn’t have known, but I’m glad you told me that.”

The White House X account tries to make a Sydney Sweeney meme. X

On Tuesday, the White House’s official X account posted a photograph of President Trump pictured from behind, appearing to shout.

The caption read, “Have you seen the Sydney Sweeney ad?” They appeared to be trying to tap into the discussion over Trump and the 27-year-old star.

MAGA mouthpieces have been quick to support Sweeney as debate around the meaning of her “great jeans/great genes” advertisement rages online.

White House director of communications Steven Cheung posted on X, “Cancel culture run amok. This warped, moronic, and dense liberal thinking is a big reason why Americans voted the way they did in 2024. They’re tired of this bulls--it.”

Billboards of the American Eagle poster in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The Department of Defense Rapid Response account on X posted a photo of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth with the caption that he has “great jeans.”

On the Ruthless podcast, JD Vance said, “My political advice to the Democrats is continue to tell everybody who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive is a Nazi.”

He added, “It actually reveals something pretty interesting about the Dems though, which is that you have a normal all-American beautiful girl doing like a normal jeans ad.