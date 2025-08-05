Fox News often walks in lockstep with President Trump’s various actions or statements, but even they were stumped by the president’s sudden perusal of the White House roof on Tuesday.

The network’s senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy was stupefied by Trump’s decision to walk out onto the roof of the West Wing, introducing his report on the episode with explicit incredulity.

“Look at this crazy video,” Doocy said on Tuesday over a video of Trump’s excursion. “Something you don’t see here every day.”

Later in his report, Doocy joked, “My wife doesn’t like it when I go up on the roof—I wonder what the first lady thinks about this.”

Trump spent some time on Tuesday morning wandering on top of the roof of the White House briefing room, telling reporters opaquely he was “just taking a little walk” and “looking for more ways to spend my money for the country.”

At one point, a reporter shouted up, “Mr. President, what are you trying to build?”

Trump replied, “Missiles... Nuclear missiles.”

President Trump's wander of the White House roof offered few answers on what his plans were. Win McNamee/Win McNamee/Getty Images

The White House has taken brazen steps to recast elements of the building to fit Trump’s opulent vision. It unveiled a newly paved-over Rose Garden this week, and it announced plans for a 90,000-square-foot expansion of the East Wing that will house a new, Mar-a-Lago-esque ballroom.

The cost of the expansion would be roughly $200 million, paid for by Trump and other “patriot donors,” according to a White House news release.

Trump further indicated on Tuesday “something beautiful” was in the works that would go “with the ballroom,” but he declined to say what it was.