Trump Doesn’t Beg Pardon For What He’s Done to the White House Rose Garden

President Donald Trump is determined to put his unique style stamp on every space he occupies—even if it means (literally) bulldozing more than 100 years of history.

In addition to a $200 million ballroom in the East Wing of the White House and his revamped—and very gold—Oval Office, Trump has been redesigning the iconic Rose Garden so that it more closely resembles the patio at Mar-a-Lago, which means replacing much of the existing lawn with concrete pavers.

The Rose Garden's lawn is no more. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Speaking to Fox News’ Laura Ingraham in March about the decision to pave over the Rose Garden, which was established in 1913 by First Lady Ellen Wilson, Trump explained his reasoning centered on the needs of high heel-clad female guests.

“What was happening is, that’s supposed to have events. Every event you have, it’s soaking wet,” he explained of the historic 7,500 square foot area near the South Lawn, adding, “It’s soaking wet... and the women with the high heels, it’s just too much.”

Lady Bird Johnson dedicated the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden at the White House. Bettmann Archive

The Rose Garden was last renovated during Trump’s first term by his wife, First Lady Melania Trump. Those changes consisted of a new, ADA-compliant limestone path around the outside of the lawn, the relocation of crabapple trees planted during the Kennedy administration, and the addition of white and pink roses.

Even those changes drew criticism, with historian Michael Beschloss calling it an “evisceration” that saw “decades of American history... disappear.”

President Jimmy Carter met with Egyptian President Anwar al-Sada in the Rose Garden. CONSOLIDATED NEWS/AFP via Getty

Trump’s newest changes have prompted similar criticism, with a former executive at NBCUniversal tweeting, “Everything Trump touches dies.”

Another tweet reads, “I will vote for any Democrat who promises to destroy and tear down the Trump ballroom. Also, tear up the Trump rose garden and put it back the way Jackie had it.”

The fact that he turned the rose garden into fucking cement is such a perfect metaphor for everything these people do pic.twitter.com/wMB93vazSs — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) August 1, 2025

Prior to Melania’s 2020 renovation, the Rose Garden was most radically redesigned in 1961 by First Lady Jackie Kennedy, who established the layout Americans are most familiar with.

Horticulturalist Rachel Lambert Mellon, who was tasked with the redesign, said President John F. Kennedy asked her to remake the Rose Garden into an area that was both “useful and attractive” after being inspired by gardens he’d seen on a recent state visit to Europe.

Jacqueline Kennedy introduces her son, John to the Empress Farah (left) as the First Lady takes the wife of the Shah of Iran on a tour of the white House grounds. Bettmann/Bettmann Archive

First Lady Jackie Kennedy oversaw a complete redesign of the Rose Garden during her husband's presidency. Conde Nast via Getty Images

President John F. Kennedy asked Rachel Lambert Mellon to redesign the Rose Garden after being inspired by gardens in Europe. Bettmann Archive

Since then, the Rose Garden has hosted countless events, including press conferences and meetings, with presidents often being photographed showing visiting politicians and dignitaries the jewel in the White House’s crown.

President Ronald Reagan met with Brazilian soccer star Pelé and a local youth soccer team in the Rose Garden. Dirck Halstead/Getty Images

The new patio looks desolate compared to the garden’s usual luscious foliage. Save for a few tables and chairs crowded at one end, it’s a large, empty space—leading many critics to recall the first lines of Joni Mitchell’s 1970 hit “Big Yellow Taxi”: “They paved paradise / And put up a parking lot.”

Michelle Obama and Jill Biden in the White House Rose Garden. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The Rose Garden has been used for press conferences for decades. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images